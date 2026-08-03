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Widiyansyah Muhammad Kahfi

Mission Imposible

Widiyansyah Muhammad Kahfi
Widiyansyah Muhammad Kahfi

Widiyansyah Muhammad Kahfi

0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 18%
PTDidiMaxBerjangka-Live
1:100
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
44
Profit Trades:
27 (61.36%)
Loss Trades:
17 (38.64%)
Best trade:
896.80 USD
Worst trade:
-276.60 USD
Gross Profit:
4 424.30 USD (20 435 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 647.00 USD (9 675 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (1 702.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 702.50 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
11.43%
Max deposit load:
11.21%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.88
Long Trades:
22 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
22 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
40.39 USD
Average Profit:
163.86 USD
Average Loss:
-155.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-421.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-477.30 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
17.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
366.80 USD
Maximal:
943.60 USD (8.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.32% (942.60 USD)
By Equity:
5.47% (570.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.dmb 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.dmb 1.8K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.dmb 11K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +896.80 USD
Worst trade: -277 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 702.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -421.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PTDidiMaxBerjangka-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 10:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.07 08:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.07 05:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.07 05:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 03:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.03 03:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mission Imposible
100 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
2
0%
44
61%
11%
1.67
40.39
USD
8%
1:100
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