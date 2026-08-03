- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
27 (71.05%)
Loss Trades:
11 (28.95%)
Best trade:
62.43 USD
Worst trade:
-102.73 USD
Gross Profit:
434.64 USD (2 218 pips)
Gross Loss:
-465.84 USD (2 665 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (65.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
87.78 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
57.24%
Max deposit load:
18.78%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.13
Long Trades:
17 (44.74%)
Short Trades:
21 (55.26%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-0.82 USD
Average Profit:
16.10 USD
Average Loss:
-42.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-82.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-102.73 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-0.31%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
123.56 USD
Maximal:
242.96 USD (2.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.40% (242.96 USD)
By Equity:
1.48% (148.82 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|9
|GBPUSD
|7
|USDJPY
|5
|EURUSD
|5
|NZDUSD
|4
|USDCHF
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|NAS100
|2
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD
|51
|GBPUSD
|-32
|USDJPY
|46
|EURUSD
|-14
|NZDUSD
|-42
|USDCHF
|-118
|AUDUSD
|43
|NAS100
|-12
|XAUUSD
|46
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD
|56
|GBPUSD
|-89
|USDJPY
|133
|EURUSD
|-142
|NZDUSD
|58
|USDCHF
|-307
|AUDUSD
|120
|NAS100
|-1.2K
|XAUUSD
|922
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +62.43 USD
Worst trade: -103 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "iFunds-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
8-12 instruments. Scalping to intra-day positions. Stops and limits are either executed internally (not displayed) or pre-set and trailing. Each position risks .5% of balance.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
-0%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
1
84%
38
71%
57%
0.93
-0.82
USD
USD
2%
1:100