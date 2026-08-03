- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|108
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|108K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Lưu ý: Không cam kết lợi nhuận, trước khi tham gia đầu tư các bạn hãy tự quản lý rủi ro. Đầu tư mang tính chất rủi ro cao nên chuyện gì cũng có thể xảy ra. Khi bạn nhấn copy là bạn đã chấp nhận rủi ro Miễn trừ tất cả trách nhiệm dưới mọi hình thức
Note: No profit is guaranteed; please assess the risks yourself before investing. Investing carries a high level of risk, and anything can happen. By clicking "Copy," you accept the risks and agree to a full waiver of liability in all forms.
Live YTB: https://youtube.com/@mrsam26.04?si=-ob3mrR2cDfcR2-F
USD
USD
USD