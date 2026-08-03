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Ngoc Vinh Dinh

No DCA XAUUSD

Ngoc Vinh Dinh
Ngoc Vinh Dinh

Ngoc Vinh Dinh

0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 14%
Exness-MT5Real38
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
10 (76.92%)
Loss Trades:
3 (23.08%)
Best trade:
48.39 USD
Worst trade:
-35.08 USD
Gross Profit:
167.36 USD (149 021 pips)
Gross Loss:
-58.96 USD (41 431 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (157.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
157.79 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
19.26%
Max deposit load:
12.33%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.84
Long Trades:
10 (76.92%)
Short Trades:
3 (23.08%)
Profit Factor:
2.84
Expected Payoff:
8.34 USD
Average Profit:
16.74 USD
Average Loss:
-19.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-58.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-58.96 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
13.55%
Algo trading:
15%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
58.96 USD (6.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.15% (58.96 USD)
By Equity:
3.69% (34.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 108
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 108K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +48.39 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +157.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -58.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real38
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
7.64 × 226
RoboForex-Pro
14.00 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Lưu ý: Không cam kết lợi nhuận, trước khi tham gia đầu tư các bạn hãy tự quản lý rủi ro. Đầu tư mang tính chất rủi ro cao nên chuyện gì cũng có thể xảy ra. Khi bạn nhấn copy là bạn đã chấp nhận rủi ro Miễn trừ tất cả trách nhiệm dưới mọi hình thức

Note: No profit is guaranteed; please assess the risks yourself before investing. Investing carries a high level of risk, and anything can happen. By clicking "Copy," you accept the risks and agree to a full waiver of liability in all forms.

Live YTB: https://youtube.com/@mrsam26.04?si=-ob3mrR2cDfcR2-F


No reviews
2026.08.06 10:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.03 03:03
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.03 03:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.03 03:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
No DCA XAUUSD
30 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
909
USD
1
15%
13
76%
19%
2.83
8.34
USD
6%
1:200
Copy

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