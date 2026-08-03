- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
42
Profit Trades:
14 (33.33%)
Loss Trades:
28 (66.67%)
Best trade:
12.78 USD
Worst trade:
-2.40 USD
Gross Profit:
57.98 USD (1 233 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35.57 USD (525 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (11.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.78 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
84.47%
Max deposit load:
43.71%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
43
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.00
Long Trades:
25 (59.52%)
Short Trades:
17 (40.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
0.53 USD
Average Profit:
4.14 USD
Average Loss:
-1.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-7.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.45 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
31.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
11.20 USD (10.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.07% (11.20 USD)
By Equity:
24.71% (17.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|42
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|22
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|708
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12.78 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 1
|
BDSwissSC-Real01
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.28 × 32
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.33 × 3
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.42 × 12
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.48 × 227
EURUSD
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
USD
91
USD
USD
1
100%
42
33%
84%
1.63
0.53
USD
USD
25%
1:500