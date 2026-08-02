- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
270
Profit Trades:
101 (37.40%)
Loss Trades:
169 (62.59%)
Best trade:
317.40 USD
Worst trade:
-188.37 USD
Gross Profit:
13 221.89 USD (386 221 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 675.14 USD (456 885 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (1 323.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 323.86 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
21.96%
Max deposit load:
4.74%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.49
Long Trades:
180 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
90 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-5.38 USD
Average Profit:
130.91 USD
Average Loss:
-86.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-1 052.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 342.47 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
5.87%
Annual Forecast:
71.19%
Algo trading:
26%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 874.14 USD
Maximal:
2 971.74 USD (29.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.43% (2 971.74 USD)
By Equity:
1.72% (73.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|199
|NZDUSD
|9
|GBPUSD
|8
|AUDUSD
|8
|EURUSD
|8
|NZDJPY
|5
|EURJPY
|5
|USDJPY
|4
|CADJPY
|4
|GBPJPY
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|CHFJPY
|3
|AUDJPY
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|EURAUD
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.1K
|NZDUSD
|-176
|GBPUSD
|-59
|AUDUSD
|72
|EURUSD
|-206
|NZDJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|24
|CADJPY
|92
|GBPJPY
|-8
|USDCAD
|-14
|CHFJPY
|-7
|AUDJPY
|89
|EURCAD
|-54
|AUDCAD
|17
|USDCHF
|-50
|EURAUD
|-26
|GBPNZD
|-26
|AUDNZD
|-30
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-70K
|NZDUSD
|-1.2K
|GBPUSD
|-877
|AUDUSD
|781
|EURUSD
|-1.9K
|NZDJPY
|321
|EURJPY
|194
|USDJPY
|662
|CADJPY
|968
|GBPJPY
|124
|USDCAD
|245
|CHFJPY
|82
|AUDJPY
|1.2K
|EURCAD
|-382
|AUDCAD
|177
|USDCHF
|-458
|EURAUD
|-219
|GBPNZD
|-396
|AUDNZD
|-116
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +317.40 USD
Worst trade: -188 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 323.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 052.11 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 12
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 16
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-17%
0
0
USD
USD
4.7K
USD
USD
38
26%
270
37%
22%
0.90
-5.38
USD
USD
29%
1:50