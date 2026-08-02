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Ahmad Zaenudin

Ahmad Zaenudin

Ahmad Zaenudin
Ahmad Zaenudin

Ahmad Zaenudin

0 reviews
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -17%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
270
Profit Trades:
101 (37.40%)
Loss Trades:
169 (62.59%)
Best trade:
317.40 USD
Worst trade:
-188.37 USD
Gross Profit:
13 221.89 USD (386 221 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 675.14 USD (456 885 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (1 323.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 323.86 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
21.96%
Max deposit load:
4.74%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.49
Long Trades:
180 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
90 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-5.38 USD
Average Profit:
130.91 USD
Average Loss:
-86.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-1 052.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 342.47 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
5.87%
Annual Forecast:
71.19%
Algo trading:
26%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 874.14 USD
Maximal:
2 971.74 USD (29.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.43% (2 971.74 USD)
By Equity:
1.72% (73.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 199
NZDUSD 9
GBPUSD 8
AUDUSD 8
EURUSD 8
NZDJPY 5
EURJPY 5
USDJPY 4
CADJPY 4
GBPJPY 3
USDCAD 3
CHFJPY 3
AUDJPY 2
EURCAD 2
AUDCAD 2
USDCHF 2
EURAUD 1
GBPNZD 1
AUDNZD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1.1K
NZDUSD -176
GBPUSD -59
AUDUSD 72
EURUSD -206
NZDJPY 2
EURJPY 2
USDJPY 24
CADJPY 92
GBPJPY -8
USDCAD -14
CHFJPY -7
AUDJPY 89
EURCAD -54
AUDCAD 17
USDCHF -50
EURAUD -26
GBPNZD -26
AUDNZD -30
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -70K
NZDUSD -1.2K
GBPUSD -877
AUDUSD 781
EURUSD -1.9K
NZDJPY 321
EURJPY 194
USDJPY 662
CADJPY 968
GBPJPY 124
USDCAD 245
CHFJPY 82
AUDJPY 1.2K
EURCAD -382
AUDCAD 177
USDCHF -458
EURAUD -219
GBPNZD -396
AUDNZD -116
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +317.40 USD
Worst trade: -188 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 323.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 052.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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0.00 × 2
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0.00 × 2
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0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
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0.00 × 1
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0.00 × 4
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0.00 × 3
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0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 16
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 22
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 3
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
336 more...
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Ahmad Zaenudin
30 USD per month
-17%
0
0
USD
4.7K
USD
38
26%
270
37%
22%
0.90
-5.38
USD
29%
1:50
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