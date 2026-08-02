OMO Momentum is a rule based strategy for the NASDAQ 100 (NAS100)

on the 5 minute chart.





APPROACH

Entries are taken after the US session opens, once defined momentum and

direction conditions are met. At most one position per session. Trading

days are Tuesday to Friday, both long and short.





RISK MANAGEMENT

• Initial stop based on current volatility (ATR)

• Stop moved to entry once a defined profit distance is reached

• 50 percent partial close at one times the initial risk distance

• Trailing stop along a moving average

• Risk per position: 2 percent of account balance





WHAT THIS SIGNAL SHOWS

Every trade comes from automated execution with no manual intervention.

Losing periods and drawdowns are not hidden. They are part of any strategy

and are fully visible here.





DISCLAIMER

Leveraged trading carries substantial risk. Past results do not indicate

future performance. Only subscribe with capital you can afford to lose.