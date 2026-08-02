- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
473
Profit Trades:
171 (36.15%)
Loss Trades:
302 (63.85%)
Best trade:
295.61 EUR
Worst trade:
-204.79 EUR
Gross Profit:
12 653.88 EUR (2 206 902 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 026.69 EUR (1 743 076 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (726.50 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 395.50 EUR (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
17.69%
Max deposit load:
3.35%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.10
Long Trades:
345 (72.94%)
Short Trades:
128 (27.06%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.79 EUR
Average Profit:
74.00 EUR
Average Loss:
-43.13 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-2 675.51 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 675.51 EUR (36)
Monthly growth:
-6.94%
Annual Forecast:
-84.26%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
395.49 EUR
Maximal:
3 557.40 EUR (85.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.64% (3 193.04 EUR)
By Equity:
2.17% (97.27 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100.r
|468
|BTCUSD
|5
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NAS100.r
|-438
|BTCUSD
|12
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NAS100.r
|335K
|BTCUSD
|129K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +295.61 EUR
Worst trade: -205 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 36
Maximal consecutive profit: +726.50 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 675.51 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
OMO Momentum is a rule based strategy for the NASDAQ 100 (NAS100)
on the 5 minute chart.
APPROACH
Entries are taken after the US session opens, once defined momentum and
direction conditions are met. At most one position per session. Trading
days are Tuesday to Friday, both long and short.
RISK MANAGEMENT
• Initial stop based on current volatility (ATR)
• Stop moved to entry once a defined profit distance is reached
• 50 percent partial close at one times the initial risk distance
• Trailing stop along a moving average
• Risk per position: 2 percent of account balance
WHAT THIS SIGNAL SHOWS
Every trade comes from automated execution with no manual intervention.
Losing periods and drawdowns are not hidden. They are part of any strategy
and are fully visible here.
DISCLAIMER
Leveraged trading carries substantial risk. Past results do not indicate
future performance. Only subscribe with capital you can afford to lose.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
157%
0
0
USD
USD
4.5K
EUR
EUR
42
82%
473
36%
18%
0.97
-0.79
EUR
EUR
60%
1:500