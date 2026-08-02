- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
953
Profit Trades:
679 (71.24%)
Loss Trades:
274 (28.75%)
Best trade:
156.70 USD
Worst trade:
-35.12 USD
Gross Profit:
3 013.96 USD (393 888 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 273.95 USD (134 344 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (23.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
167.46 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.16%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
154
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
10.59
Long Trades:
494 (51.84%)
Short Trades:
459 (48.16%)
Profit Factor:
2.37
Expected Payoff:
1.83 USD
Average Profit:
4.44 USD
Average Loss:
-4.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-40.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-164.23 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
23.72%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.33 USD
Maximal:
164.23 USD (5.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.46% (164.23 USD)
By Equity:
19.89% (595.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|298
|EURUSD
|276
|XAUUSD
|151
|NZDCAD
|53
|AUDNZD
|47
|USOUSD
|18
|USDCAD
|13
|EURAUD
|12
|AUDJPY
|11
|BTCUSD
|10
|GBPNZD
|10
|EURJPY
|10
|NZDJPY
|7
|EURGBP
|6
|USDJPY
|6
|NZDCHF
|5
|EURCAD
|4
|CHFJPY
|4
|EURCHF
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|165
|EURUSD
|153
|XAUUSD
|346
|NZDCAD
|41
|AUDNZD
|24
|USOUSD
|-29
|USDCAD
|107
|EURAUD
|132
|AUDJPY
|106
|BTCUSD
|81
|GBPNZD
|7
|EURJPY
|69
|NZDJPY
|29
|EURGBP
|35
|USDJPY
|98
|NZDCHF
|20
|EURCAD
|66
|CHFJPY
|9
|EURCHF
|44
|GBPJPY
|60
|AUDCHF
|74
|GBPUSD
|58
|USDCHF
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|AUDUSD
|40
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|12K
|EURUSD
|3.6K
|XAUUSD
|29K
|NZDCAD
|1.5K
|AUDNZD
|-7.8K
|USOUSD
|-13K
|USDCAD
|-911
|EURAUD
|4.1K
|AUDJPY
|1.5K
|BTCUSD
|215K
|GBPNZD
|922
|EURJPY
|3.3K
|NZDJPY
|-832
|EURGBP
|806
|USDJPY
|2.6K
|NZDCHF
|241
|EURCAD
|2K
|CHFJPY
|383
|EURCHF
|726
|GBPJPY
|2.1K
|AUDCHF
|1.4K
|GBPUSD
|1K
|USDCHF
|90
|GBPAUD
|97
|AUDUSD
|662
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +156.70 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
UAEGOLDY is an EA (Expert Advisor) based strategy designed to remove emotional decision-making from trading. The system follows predefined rules and disciplined risk management instead of human emotions, helping maintain consistency during changing market conditions.
The strategy focuses on AUDCAD as the primary trading pair. It also trades EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDNZD, and EURZAR when suitable opportunities arise. Occasionally, the strategy trades Gold (XAUUSD) when high-probability setups are available. Gold trades are based on my experience trading FTMO funded accounts and the Axi Select program.
Risk Level: Moderate. My priority is capital preservation while seeking steady long-term growth. I continuously work to keep drawdown (DD) as low as possible. However, as with all financial markets, profits and low drawdowns can never be guaranteed.
Risk Management
* Positions usually start with 0.01 or 0.02 lots.
* In exceptional and unpredictable market conditions, the maximum position size may increase gradually, up to 0.07 lots.
* I avoid unnecessary risk and focus on controlled position sizing to protect capital.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
77%
0
0
USD
USD
5.5K
USD
USD
11
93%
953
71%
100%
2.36
1.83
USD
USD
20%
1:500