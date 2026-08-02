UAEGOLDY is an EA (Expert Advisor) based strategy designed to remove emotional decision-making from trading. The system follows predefined rules and disciplined risk management instead of human emotions, helping maintain consistency during changing market conditions.





The strategy focuses on AUDCAD as the primary trading pair. It also trades EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDNZD, and EURZAR when suitable opportunities arise. Occasionally, the strategy trades Gold (XAUUSD) when high-probability setups are available. Gold trades are based on my experience trading FTMO funded accounts and the Axi Select program.





Risk Level: Moderate. My priority is capital preservation while seeking steady long-term growth. I continuously work to keep drawdown (DD) as low as possible. However, as with all financial markets, profits and low drawdowns can never be guaranteed.





Risk Management





* Positions usually start with 0.01 or 0.02 lots.

* In exceptional and unpredictable market conditions, the maximum position size may increase gradually, up to 0.07 lots.

* I avoid unnecessary risk and focus on controlled position sizing to protect capital.