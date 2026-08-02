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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / UAEGOLDY
Shams Ullah Khan Noor Muhammad

UAEGOLDY

Shams Ullah Khan Noor Muhammad
Shams Ullah Khan Noor Muhammad

Shams Ullah Khan Noor Muhammad

0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 77%
VantageMarkets-Live 8
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
953
Profit Trades:
679 (71.24%)
Loss Trades:
274 (28.75%)
Best trade:
156.70 USD
Worst trade:
-35.12 USD
Gross Profit:
3 013.96 USD (393 888 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 273.95 USD (134 344 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (23.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
167.46 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.16%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
154
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
10.59
Long Trades:
494 (51.84%)
Short Trades:
459 (48.16%)
Profit Factor:
2.37
Expected Payoff:
1.83 USD
Average Profit:
4.44 USD
Average Loss:
-4.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-40.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-164.23 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
23.72%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.33 USD
Maximal:
164.23 USD (5.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.46% (164.23 USD)
By Equity:
19.89% (595.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 298
EURUSD 276
XAUUSD 151
NZDCAD 53
AUDNZD 47
USOUSD 18
USDCAD 13
EURAUD 12
AUDJPY 11
BTCUSD 10
GBPNZD 10
EURJPY 10
NZDJPY 7
EURGBP 6
USDJPY 6
NZDCHF 5
EURCAD 4
CHFJPY 4
EURCHF 3
GBPJPY 2
AUDCHF 2
GBPUSD 2
USDCHF 1
GBPAUD 1
AUDUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 165
EURUSD 153
XAUUSD 346
NZDCAD 41
AUDNZD 24
USOUSD -29
USDCAD 107
EURAUD 132
AUDJPY 106
BTCUSD 81
GBPNZD 7
EURJPY 69
NZDJPY 29
EURGBP 35
USDJPY 98
NZDCHF 20
EURCAD 66
CHFJPY 9
EURCHF 44
GBPJPY 60
AUDCHF 74
GBPUSD 58
USDCHF 1
GBPAUD 1
AUDUSD 40
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 12K
EURUSD 3.6K
XAUUSD 29K
NZDCAD 1.5K
AUDNZD -7.8K
USOUSD -13K
USDCAD -911
EURAUD 4.1K
AUDJPY 1.5K
BTCUSD 215K
GBPNZD 922
EURJPY 3.3K
NZDJPY -832
EURGBP 806
USDJPY 2.6K
NZDCHF 241
EURCAD 2K
CHFJPY 383
EURCHF 726
GBPJPY 2.1K
AUDCHF 1.4K
GBPUSD 1K
USDCHF 90
GBPAUD 97
AUDUSD 662
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +156.70 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-Pro
0.10 × 10
XM.COM-MT5
0.19 × 77
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.50 × 36
GoMarkets-Live
11.26 × 138
Tickmill-Live
20.38 × 8
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
UAEGOLDY is an EA (Expert Advisor) based strategy designed to remove emotional decision-making from trading. The system follows predefined rules and disciplined risk management instead of human emotions, helping maintain consistency during changing market conditions.

The strategy focuses on AUDCAD as the primary trading pair. It also trades EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDNZD, and EURZAR when suitable opportunities arise. Occasionally, the strategy trades Gold (XAUUSD) when high-probability setups are available. Gold trades are based on my experience trading FTMO funded accounts and the Axi Select program.

Risk Level: Moderate. My priority is capital preservation while seeking steady long-term growth. I continuously work to keep drawdown (DD) as low as possible. However, as with all financial markets, profits and low drawdowns can never be guaranteed.

Risk Management

* Positions usually start with 0.01 or 0.02 lots.
* In exceptional and unpredictable market conditions, the maximum position size may increase gradually, up to 0.07 lots.
* I avoid unnecessary risk and focus on controlled position sizing to protect capital.
No reviews
2026.08.03 13:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.02 14:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.08.02 14:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.02 14:50 2026.08.02 14:50:05  

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To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
UAEGOLDY
30 USD per month
77%
0
0
USD
5.5K
USD
11
93%
953
71%
100%
2.36
1.83
USD
20%
1:500
Copy

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