- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
47
Profit Trades:
25 (53.19%)
Loss Trades:
22 (46.81%)
Best trade:
1 032.56 USD
Worst trade:
-966.44 USD
Gross Profit:
8 577.82 USD (84 769 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 347.31 USD (41 480 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (1 444.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 741.71 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
81.58%
Max deposit load:
13.08%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.92
Long Trades:
30 (63.83%)
Short Trades:
17 (36.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
47.46 USD
Average Profit:
343.11 USD
Average Loss:
-288.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-2 425.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 425.38 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 293.98 USD
Maximal:
2 435.54 USD (2.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.43% (2 436.42 USD)
By Equity:
0.81% (813.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|47
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|43K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 032.56 USD
Worst trade: -966 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 444.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 425.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
39 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
102K
USD
USD
1
100%
47
53%
82%
1.35
47.46
USD
USD
2%
1:200