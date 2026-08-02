- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
11 (57.89%)
Loss Trades:
8 (42.11%)
Best trade:
20.54 USD
Worst trade:
-20.86 USD
Gross Profit:
224.34 USD (22 593 pips)
Gross Loss:
-166.04 USD (16 508 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (82.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
82.16 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
45.51%
Max deposit load:
12.11%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.93
Long Trades:
12 (63.16%)
Short Trades:
7 (36.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
3.07 USD
Average Profit:
20.39 USD
Average Loss:
-20.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-41.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41.60 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
19.43%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.74 USD
Maximal:
62.74 USD (16.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.47% (62.74 USD)
By Equity:
6.01% (18.03 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|19
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|58
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.1K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.54 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +82.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
USD
358
USD
USD
1
0%
19
57%
46%
1.35
3.07
USD
USD
16%
1:200