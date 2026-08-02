- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
15 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
3 (16.67%)
Best trade:
15.19 USD
Worst trade:
-32.50 USD
Gross Profit:
66.53 USD (7 048 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34.32 USD (3 503 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (56.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.79 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
7.44%
Max deposit load:
7.17%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.98
Long Trades:
11 (61.11%)
Short Trades:
7 (38.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.94
Expected Payoff:
1.79 USD
Average Profit:
4.44 USD
Average Loss:
-11.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-32.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-32.87 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.58 USD
Maximal:
32.87 USD (15.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.66% (32.87 USD)
By Equity:
7.05% (35.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10
|AUDCAD
|8
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|24
|AUDCAD
|8
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.19 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +56.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|3.00 × 1490
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|3.22 × 211
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|3.67 × 2574
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|4.24 × 1212
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|4.69 × 32
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|5.70 × 70
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|5.89 × 424
|
Axi-US03-Live
|10.24 × 793
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
|11.00 × 9
|
FPTradingLLC-Live4
|29.76 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|267.00 × 1
Katd Xau No Grid No Dca Robo 50362
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
USD
525
USD
USD
3
0%
18
83%
7%
1.93
1.79
USD
USD
7%
1:500