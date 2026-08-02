The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live02 0.00 × 2 RoboForex-Pro-4 3.00 × 1490 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server 3.22 × 211 RoboForex-Pro-5 3.67 × 2574 RoboForex-Pro-6 4.24 × 1212 VantageInternational-Live 9 4.69 × 32 RoboForex-Pro-3 5.70 × 70 ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server 5.89 × 424 Axi-US03-Live 10.24 × 793 GOMarketsMU-Real 10 11.00 × 9 FPTradingLLC-Live4 29.76 × 46 ICMarketsSC-Live17 267.00 × 1 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor