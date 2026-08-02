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Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

Katd Xau No Grid No Dca Robo 50362

Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen
Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

I am a long-term Forex trader with a strong belief in safety-first investing. Instead of chasing fast profits and unnecessary risks, I focus on slow, consistent, and sustainable growth.
4 topics 11 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 9%
RoboForex-Pro-4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
15 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
3 (16.67%)
Best trade:
15.19 USD
Worst trade:
-32.50 USD
Gross Profit:
66.53 USD (7 048 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34.32 USD (3 503 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (56.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.79 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
7.44%
Max deposit load:
7.17%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.98
Long Trades:
11 (61.11%)
Short Trades:
7 (38.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.94
Expected Payoff:
1.79 USD
Average Profit:
4.44 USD
Average Loss:
-11.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-32.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-32.87 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.58 USD
Maximal:
32.87 USD (15.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.66% (32.87 USD)
By Equity:
7.05% (35.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10
AUDCAD 8
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 24
AUDCAD 8
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.4K
AUDCAD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.19 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +56.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-4
3.00 × 1490
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
3.22 × 211
RoboForex-Pro-5
3.67 × 2574
RoboForex-Pro-6
4.24 × 1212
VantageInternational-Live 9
4.69 × 32
RoboForex-Pro-3
5.70 × 70
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
5.89 × 424
Axi-US03-Live
10.24 × 793
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
11.00 × 9
FPTradingLLC-Live4
29.76 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
267.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Katd Xau No Grid No Dca Robo 50362
No reviews
2026.08.03 13:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.02 11:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.02 11:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.08.02 11:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 9 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Katd Xau No Grid No Dca Robo 50362
30 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
525
USD
3
0%
18
83%
7%
1.93
1.79
USD
7%
1:500
Copy

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