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Jin Mu He

GOLDabc EA

Jin Mu He
Jin Mu He

Jin Mu He

🤖恒一策略ProMax
💹求万全者必不得全
🤖机器人@恒一策略
🤖十年执行一招10万遍
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 96 USD per month
growth since 2026 22%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
16
Profit Trades:
10 (62.50%)
Loss Trades:
6 (37.50%)
Best trade:
31.11 USD
Worst trade:
-31.30 USD
Gross Profit:
291.59 USD (29 156 pips)
Gross Loss:
-182.15 USD (18 213 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (150.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
150.93 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
69.48%
Max deposit load:
1.79%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.78
Long Trades:
14 (87.50%)
Short Trades:
2 (12.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
6.84 USD
Average Profit:
29.16 USD
Average Loss:
-30.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-60.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.24 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
21.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
30.59 USD
Maximal:
61.39 USD (9.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.89% (61.39 USD)
By Equity:
5.84% (29.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 109
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 11K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.11 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +150.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -60.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

■ ■ XM 标准账户 与 Low 账户
■ 📊 信号详情 —— 精准黄金交易
■ 🥇 仅交易伦敦金 XAUUSD GOLD
■ ⏱️ 每周 5 天 23 小时不间断运行
■ 
💰 收益预期
■ ■ 预估年化收益：2-10 倍利润
■ 
■ 🛑 风控设置
■ ■一单一结策略，同一时段仅持有一张订单，订单完成止盈或止损全部平仓后，才会等待下一次进场信号，无持仓叠加，风控清晰，风格稳健。
■ 
■ 📈 交易理念
■ 👉 风控永远放在第一位
■ 👉 追求稳定年度收益
■ 👉 长期实现可持续复利增值
■ 
■ 👥 投资者操作指引
■ 📚 点击链接可直接到XM平台进入信号源跟单：
■ ⏳ 本信号适配长期投资
■ 👉 建议复制交易周期：至少 3 至 6 个月
■ 
■ ⚠️ 重要提示：
■ 交易不存在稳赚不赔的圣杯，仅投入自身可承受亏损的闲置资金。
■ 
■ 📞 联系方式与客服支持
■ 💬 有疑问或需要协助？随时联系我！
■ 📧 QQ邮箱：3908061086@qq.com
■ 🤝 携手稳健增值，打造优质投资组合！
■ 
■ 温馨提示：保证金交易具备高风险，预估收益不构成盈利承诺，请理性投资
No reviews
2026.08.05 15:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.04 12:48
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.04 12:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.02 10:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 10:58
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 10:58
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.02 10:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.02 10:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GOLDabc EA
96 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
609
USD
1
100%
16
62%
69%
1.60
6.84
USD
10%
1:500
Copy

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