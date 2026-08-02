- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
16
Profit Trades:
10 (62.50%)
Loss Trades:
6 (37.50%)
Best trade:
31.11 USD
Worst trade:
-31.30 USD
Gross Profit:
291.59 USD (29 156 pips)
Gross Loss:
-182.15 USD (18 213 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (150.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
150.93 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
69.48%
Max deposit load:
1.79%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.78
Long Trades:
14 (87.50%)
Short Trades:
2 (12.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
6.84 USD
Average Profit:
29.16 USD
Average Loss:
-30.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-60.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.24 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
21.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
30.59 USD
Maximal:
61.39 USD (9.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.89% (61.39 USD)
By Equity:
5.84% (29.15 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|16
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|109
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|11K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +31.11 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +150.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -60.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
96 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
609
USD
USD
1
100%
16
62%
69%
1.60
6.84
USD
USD
10%
1:500