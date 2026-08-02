- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
8 (72.72%)
Loss Trades:
3 (27.27%)
Best trade:
468 511.81 IDR
Worst trade:
-335 928.67 IDR
Gross Profit:
1 317 227.02 IDR (73 632 pips)
Gross Loss:
-364 281.45 IDR (20 297 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (616 513.31 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
616 513.31 IDR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
8.22%
Max deposit load:
121.55%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.84
Long Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Short Trades:
7 (63.64%)
Profit Factor:
3.62
Expected Payoff:
86 631.42 IDR
Average Profit:
164 653.38 IDR
Average Loss:
-121 427.15 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-335 928.67 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-335 928.67 IDR (1)
Monthly growth:
19.06%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 IDR
Maximal:
335 928.67 IDR (5.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.92% (335 928.67 IDR)
By Equity:
40.18% (2 053 886.61 IDR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|96
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|53K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +468 511.81 IDR
Worst trade: -335 929 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +616 513.31 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -335 928.67 IDR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Manual Trade based on Supply and Demand
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
USD
6M
IDR
IDR
1
0%
11
72%
8%
3.61
86 631.42
IDR
IDR
40%
1:100