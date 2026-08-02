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Al Fauzan

AGFX Gembelicious Long

Al Fauzan
Al Fauzan

Al Fauzan

0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 19%
Exness-MT5Real24
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
8 (72.72%)
Loss Trades:
3 (27.27%)
Best trade:
468 511.81 IDR
Worst trade:
-335 928.67 IDR
Gross Profit:
1 317 227.02 IDR (73 632 pips)
Gross Loss:
-364 281.45 IDR (20 297 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (616 513.31 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
616 513.31 IDR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
8.22%
Max deposit load:
121.55%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.84
Long Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Short Trades:
7 (63.64%)
Profit Factor:
3.62
Expected Payoff:
86 631.42 IDR
Average Profit:
164 653.38 IDR
Average Loss:
-121 427.15 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-335 928.67 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-335 928.67 IDR (1)
Monthly growth:
19.06%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 IDR
Maximal:
335 928.67 IDR (5.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.92% (335 928.67 IDR)
By Equity:
40.18% (2 053 886.61 IDR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 96
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 53K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +468 511.81 IDR
Worst trade: -335 929 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +616 513.31 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -335 928.67 IDR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Manual Trade based on Supply and Demand
No reviews
2026.08.06 10:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.05 07:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 00:52
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.05 00:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.02 10:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 10:58
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 10:58
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.02 10:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.02 10:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AGFX Gembelicious Long
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
6M
IDR
1
0%
11
72%
8%
3.61
86 631.42
IDR
40%
1:100
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