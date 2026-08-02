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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AGFX GEMBELICIOUS H2
Al Fauzan

AGFX GEMBELICIOUS H2

Al Fauzan
Al Fauzan

Al Fauzan

0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 24%
Exness-MT5Real18
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
14 (58.33%)
Loss Trades:
10 (41.67%)
Best trade:
246 320.37 IDR
Worst trade:
-196 747.84 IDR
Gross Profit:
1 943 006.14 IDR (108 603 pips)
Gross Loss:
-760 126.99 IDR (42 341 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (961 266.61 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
961 266.61 IDR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
14.20%
Max deposit load:
58.29%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.15
Long Trades:
9 (37.50%)
Short Trades:
15 (62.50%)
Profit Factor:
2.56
Expected Payoff:
49 286.63 IDR
Average Profit:
138 786.15 IDR
Average Loss:
-76 012.70 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-548 993.83 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-548 993.83 IDR (6)
Monthly growth:
23.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 IDR
Maximal:
548 993.83 IDR (9.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.51% (548 993.83 IDR)
By Equity:
9.04% (521 752.12 IDR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 119
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 66K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +246 320.37 IDR
Worst trade: -196 748 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +961 266.61 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -548 993.83 IDR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.04 09:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.04 08:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.03 10:05
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.03 10:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.02 10:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 10:58
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 10:58
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.02 10:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.02 10:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AGFX GEMBELICIOUS H2
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
6.2M
IDR
1
0%
24
58%
14%
2.55
49 286.63
IDR
10%
1:100
Copy

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