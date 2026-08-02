- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
14 (58.33%)
Loss Trades:
10 (41.67%)
Best trade:
246 320.37 IDR
Worst trade:
-196 747.84 IDR
Gross Profit:
1 943 006.14 IDR (108 603 pips)
Gross Loss:
-760 126.99 IDR (42 341 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (961 266.61 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
961 266.61 IDR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
14.20%
Max deposit load:
58.29%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.15
Long Trades:
9 (37.50%)
Short Trades:
15 (62.50%)
Profit Factor:
2.56
Expected Payoff:
49 286.63 IDR
Average Profit:
138 786.15 IDR
Average Loss:
-76 012.70 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-548 993.83 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-548 993.83 IDR (6)
Monthly growth:
23.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 IDR
Maximal:
548 993.83 IDR (9.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.51% (548 993.83 IDR)
By Equity:
9.04% (521 752.12 IDR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|24
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|119
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|66K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +246 320.37 IDR
Worst trade: -196 748 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +961 266.61 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -548 993.83 IDR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
USD
6.2M
IDR
IDR
1
0%
24
58%
14%
2.55
49 286.63
IDR
IDR
10%
1:100