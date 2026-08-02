- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
33 (84.61%)
Loss Trades:
6 (15.38%)
Best trade:
24.85 USD
Worst trade:
-3.07 USD
Gross Profit:
223.99 USD (8 122 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.36 USD (600 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (126.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
126.00 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.89
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.47%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
62
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
69.91
Long Trades:
21 (53.85%)
Short Trades:
18 (46.15%)
Profit Factor:
23.93
Expected Payoff:
5.50 USD
Average Profit:
6.79 USD
Average Loss:
-1.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-3.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.07 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3.07 USD (0.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.03% (2.95 USD)
By Equity:
1.52% (153.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|13
|AUDNZD
|8
|NZDCAD
|5
|CADJPY
|5
|USDCAD
|3
|EURCAD
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|GBPCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|41
|AUDNZD
|34
|NZDCAD
|31
|CADJPY
|58
|USDCAD
|14
|EURCAD
|17
|AUDJPY
|8
|GBPCAD
|10
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|AUDNZD
|1.8K
|NZDCAD
|1.6K
|CADJPY
|1.2K
|USDCAD
|227
|EURCAD
|392
|AUDJPY
|251
|GBPCAD
|293
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.85 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +126.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 34
|
InfinoxLimited-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-6
|0.00 × 2
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 2
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 17
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 15
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
TeleTRADECY-NoDealingDesk
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
|0.00 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 11
|
Osprey-Live
|0.05 × 21
|
InfinoxLimited-Live04
|0.12 × 66
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.14 × 103
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.14 × 35
|
Exness-Real14
|0.18 × 208
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.19 × 114
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.23 × 35
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.40 × 160
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.42 × 60
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.43 × 7
|
OFGCap-Pacific
|0.46 × 24
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
688 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
1
100%
39
84%
100%
23.93
5.50
USD
USD
2%
1:500