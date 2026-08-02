The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live22 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live10 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live14 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live14 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live20 1.33 × 21 ICMarketsSC-Live18 2.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live22 2.50 × 2 Weltrade-Live 4.47 × 59 TitanFX-04 7.54 × 28 Axi-US06-Live 8.51 × 51 RoboForex-ProCent-5 17.63 × 8 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor