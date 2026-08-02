- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
106
Profit Trades:
72 (67.92%)
Loss Trades:
34 (32.08%)
Best trade:
9.78 EUR
Worst trade:
-6.43 EUR
Gross Profit:
133.84 EUR (13 359 pips)
Gross Loss:
-68.37 EUR (10 056 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (5.75 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.35 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
98.70%
Max deposit load:
1.32%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.74
Long Trades:
52 (49.06%)
Short Trades:
54 (50.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.96
Expected Payoff:
0.62 EUR
Average Profit:
1.86 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.01 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-6.43 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.43 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
4.69%
Annual Forecast:
56.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.11 EUR
Maximal:
9.71 EUR (1.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.82% (9.71 EUR)
By Equity:
2.29% (12.78 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|106
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|75
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|3.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.78 EUR
Worst trade: -6 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.75 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.43 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|1.33 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|2.50 × 2
|
Weltrade-Live
|4.47 × 59
|
TitanFX-04
|7.54 × 28
|
Axi-US06-Live
|8.51 × 51
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|17.63 × 8
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
USD
565
EUR
EUR
14
100%
106
67%
99%
1.95
0.62
EUR
EUR
2%
1:500