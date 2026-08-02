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Carlos Mendez Sanchez

Smart EA

Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Carlos Mendez Sanchez

Carlos Mendez Sanchez

0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 13%
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
106
Profit Trades:
72 (67.92%)
Loss Trades:
34 (32.08%)
Best trade:
9.78 EUR
Worst trade:
-6.43 EUR
Gross Profit:
133.84 EUR (13 359 pips)
Gross Loss:
-68.37 EUR (10 056 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (5.75 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.35 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
98.70%
Max deposit load:
1.32%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.74
Long Trades:
52 (49.06%)
Short Trades:
54 (50.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.96
Expected Payoff:
0.62 EUR
Average Profit:
1.86 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.01 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-6.43 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.43 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
4.69%
Annual Forecast:
56.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.11 EUR
Maximal:
9.71 EUR (1.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.82% (9.71 EUR)
By Equity:
2.29% (12.78 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 106
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 75
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 3.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.78 EUR
Worst trade: -6 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.75 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.43 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live20
1.33 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
2.50 × 2
Weltrade-Live
4.47 × 59
TitanFX-04
7.54 × 28
Axi-US06-Live
8.51 × 51
RoboForex-ProCent-5
17.63 × 8
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
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To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Smart EA
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
565
EUR
14
100%
106
67%
99%
1.95
0.62
EUR
2%
1:500
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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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