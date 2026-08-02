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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GoldTrendBreakout
Gui Jiang Zhao

GoldTrendBreakout

Gui Jiang Zhao
Gui Jiang Zhao

Gui Jiang Zhao

0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 187%
GTCGlobalSA-Live 1
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
125
Profit Trades:
92 (73.60%)
Loss Trades:
33 (26.40%)
Best trade:
66.10 USD
Worst trade:
-83.15 USD
Gross Profit:
2 367.10 USD (47 292 pips)
Gross Loss:
-975.10 USD (19 485 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (1 108.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 108.75 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
0.19%
Max deposit load:
6.22%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.84
Long Trades:
50 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
75 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.43
Expected Payoff:
11.14 USD
Average Profit:
25.73 USD
Average Loss:
-29.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-399.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-399.55 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-1.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
490.05 USD (16.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.41% (490.05 USD)
By Equity:
7.79% (70.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 125
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 28K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +66.10 USD
Worst trade: -83 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 108.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -399.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GTCGlobalSA-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Axi-US03-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
12.56 × 9
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.05 03:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.04 12:48
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 06:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldTrendBreakout
30 USD per month
187%
0
0
USD
984
USD
9
0%
125
73%
0%
2.42
11.14
USD
35%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.