



✅ 10 years of backtested performance with a smooth and consistent equity curve.

✅ Low drawdown with a strong focus on capital preservation.

✅ No Martingale strategy.

✅ Fixed Stop Loss (SL) on every trade.

✅ Disciplined risk management designed for long-term, sustainable growth.





If you're looking for a Gold trading EA that combines stability, transparency, and strict risk control, Dragon Gold EA is worth trying.





Coming soon to the MQL5 Market!





📩 Interested in testing it early?

Contact me on Telegram: @Quangforex93

🚀 Coming Soon on the MQL5 Market – Dragon Gold EA