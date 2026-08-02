- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
8 (72.72%)
Loss Trades:
3 (27.27%)
Best trade:
123.74 USD
Worst trade:
-4.19 USD
Gross Profit:
295.06 USD (29 772 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.43 USD (440 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (261.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
261.82 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.57
Trading activity:
22.20%
Max deposit load:
3.06%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
69.36
Long Trades:
10 (90.91%)
Short Trades:
1 (9.09%)
Profit Factor:
66.60
Expected Payoff:
26.42 USD
Average Profit:
36.88 USD
Average Loss:
-1.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-4.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.19 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
26.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.19 USD
Maximal:
4.19 USD (0.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.01% (0.12 USD)
By Equity:
0.45% (6.13 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDf
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDf
|291
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDf
|29K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +123.74 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +261.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.19 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinanceVC-Live-08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
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No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
27%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
1
100%
11
72%
22%
66.60
26.42
USD
USD
0%
1:500