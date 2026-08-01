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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
65
Profit Trades:
47 (72.30%)
Loss Trades:
18 (27.69%)
Best trade:
11.19 USD
Worst trade:
-5.33 USD
Gross Profit:
86.16 USD (10 725 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31.00 USD (12 557 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (9.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.06 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.25
Long Trades:
33 (50.77%)
Short Trades:
32 (49.23%)
Profit Factor:
2.78
Expected Payoff:
0.85 USD
Average Profit:
1.83 USD
Average Loss:
-1.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-0.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.77 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
42.66%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.46 USD
Maximal:
10.51 USD (9.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.21% (10.51 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.sd
|34
|BTCUSD.sd
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.sd
|57
|BTCUSD.sd
|-1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.sd
|2.4K
|BTCUSD.sd
|-4.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.19 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.54 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXTRADING.com-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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