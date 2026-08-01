- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|198
|NZDUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|55
|NZDUSD
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|735
|NZDUSD
|14
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsInternational-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Follow the Signals . Learn the Strategies . Earn The Edge
defending a hard -5% maximum daily drawdown shield.
The strategy is developed around a long-term objective of pursuing approximately +10% monthly growth,
while seeking to maintain drawdown below 5%. This is an objective, not a guarantee.
Review the verified record and select a risk multiplier appropriate for your account.
External signals may be prohibited by some evaluation companies.
Confirm your program’s rules before subscribing.
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50ms latency. Zero VPS required on your end.
• Recommended Broker: Any Raw Spread / ECN Broker or Prop Firm MT4/MT5 Server.
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