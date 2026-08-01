EUROEDGE 1% | The EUR/USD Quant Engine

One Market . One Pair . One Percent

Follow the Signals . Learn the Strategies . Earn The Edge

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THE EUROEDGE MANIFESTO: HYPER-SPECIALIZATION OVER CHAOS

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Most signal services blow prop firm accounts because they overtrade 15

different pairs, stack toxic unhedged grids, and double lot sizes with

Martingale during news releases.

EuroEdge 1% operates on pure quantitative discipline.

We trade EUR/USD EXCLUSIVELY (99.9% of the time). By mastering the session

liquidity, order blocks, and mean-reversion cycles of a single market,

our execution engine targets a systematic 1% daily yield while strictly

defending a hard -5% maximum daily drawdown shield.





The strategy is developed around a long-term objective of pursuing approximately +10% monthly growth,

while seeking to maintain drawdown below 5%. This is an objective, not a guarantee.

Review the verified record and select a risk multiplier appropriate for your account.

External signals may be prohibited by some evaluation companies.

Confirm your program’s rules before subscribing.





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THE 5 NON-NEGOTIABLE EXECUTION RULES

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1. 100% EUR/USD SPECIALIZATION: No scattershot trading across volatile

exotics. Surgical mastery of one pair.

2. HARD STOP LOSS ON EVERY TRADE: Capital is protected at the microsecond

of execution. No naked exposure, ever.

3. ZERO TOXIC STRATEGIES: ABSOLUTELY NO Martingale, NO grids, and NO high-

frequency arbitrage.

4. PROP-FIRM COMPLIANT: Engineered to strictly respect 3%–5% daily equity

limits for evaluation accounts.

5. LOW-LATENCY COPYING: Fully hosted cloud replication operating under

50ms latency. Zero VPS required on your end.



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RECOMMENDED ACCOUNT SETTINGS

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• Minimum Capital: $500+ (Personal ECN) / $10K–$200K (Prop Evaluations)

• Execution Type: Auto-lot scaling set to 0.5%–1.0% risk per trade or 1:1 Lot Multiplier.