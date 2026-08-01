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Angel Fredy De Los Santos Reyes

EUROEDGE

Angel Fredy De Los Santos Reyes
Angel Fredy De Los Santos Reyes

Angel Fredy De Los Santos Reyes

Apprentice to the Green Baron.
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 11%
ICMarketsInternational-MT5-4
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
200
Profit Trades:
67 (33.50%)
Loss Trades:
133 (66.50%)
Best trade:
29.86 USD
Worst trade:
-8.42 USD
Gross Profit:
269.40 USD (5 998 pips)
Gross Loss:
-213.97 USD (5 249 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (37.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
71.24 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
7.76%
Max deposit load:
18.09%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
84
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.82
Long Trades:
102 (51.00%)
Short Trades:
98 (49.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
0.28 USD
Average Profit:
4.02 USD
Average Loss:
-1.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-60.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.52 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
11.09%
Algo trading:
24%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
67.62 USD
Maximal:
67.62 USD (13.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.02% (65.08 USD)
By Equity:
0.49% (2.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 198
NZDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 55
NZDUSD 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 735
NZDUSD 14
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +29.86 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +37.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -60.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsInternational-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live
6.85 × 109
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         EUROEDGE 1% | The EUR/USD Quant Engine
           One Market . One Pair . One Percent

Follow the Signals . Learn the Strategies . Earn The Edge


============================== ============================== ========
THE EUROEDGE MANIFESTO: HYPER-SPECIALIZATION OVER CHAOS
============================== ============================== ========
Most signal services blow prop firm accounts because they overtrade 15 
different pairs, stack toxic unhedged grids, and double lot sizes with 
Martingale during news releases.

EuroEdge 1% operates on pure quantitative discipline. 

We trade EUR/USD EXCLUSIVELY (99.9% of the time). By mastering the session 
liquidity, order blocks, and mean-reversion cycles of a single market, 
our execution engine targets a systematic 1% daily yield while strictly 

defending a hard -5% maximum daily drawdown shield.


The strategy is developed around a long-term objective of pursuing approximately +10% monthly growth,

while seeking to maintain drawdown below 5%. This is an objective, not a guarantee.

Review the verified record and select a risk multiplier appropriate for your account.

External signals may be prohibited by some evaluation companies.

Confirm your program’s rules before subscribing.


============================== ============================== ========

THE 5 NON-NEGOTIABLE EXECUTION RULES
============================== ============================== ========
1. 100% EUR/USD SPECIALIZATION: No scattershot trading across volatile 
   exotics. Surgical mastery of one pair.
2. HARD STOP LOSS ON EVERY TRADE: Capital is protected at the microsecond 
   of execution. No naked exposure, ever.
3. ZERO TOXIC STRATEGIES: ABSOLUTELY NO Martingale, NO grids, and NO high-
   frequency arbitrage.
4. PROP-FIRM COMPLIANT: Engineered to strictly respect 3%–5% daily equity 
   limits for evaluation accounts.
5. LOW-LATENCY COPYING: Fully hosted cloud replication operating under 

   50ms latency. Zero VPS required on your end.


============================== ============================== ========
RECOMMENDED ACCOUNT SETTINGS
============================== ============================== ========
• Minimum Capital: $500+ (Personal ECN) / $10K–$200K (Prop Evaluations)
• Execution Type: Auto-lot scaling set to 0.5%–1.0% risk per trade or 1:1 Lot Multiplier.

• Recommended Broker: Any Raw Spread / ECN Broker or Prop Firm MT4/MT5 Server.


Stop trading emotion. Start copying systems.

Connect your account today and earn your Edge.





No reviews
2026.08.01 22:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.01 22:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EUROEDGE
49 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
555
USD
2
24%
200
33%
8%
1.25
0.28
USD
13%
1:200
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