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Digit Pramudhito Dr. Sp. U

Pandawa Lima Fx 5

Digit Pramudhito Dr. Sp. U
Digit Pramudhito Dr. Sp. U

Digit Pramudhito Dr. Sp. U

0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 -9%
Exness-Real18
1:500

The signal is temporarily disabled for new subscriptions

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
96
Profit Trades:
79 (82.29%)
Loss Trades:
17 (17.71%)
Best trade:
42.73 USD
Worst trade:
-75.66 USD
Gross Profit:
310.35 USD (165 787 pips)
Gross Loss:
-402.34 USD (245 069 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (27.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
52.32 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
20.98%
Max deposit load:
15.15%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
96
Avg holding time:
34 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.39
Long Trades:
42 (43.75%)
Short Trades:
54 (56.25%)
Profit Factor:
0.77
Expected Payoff:
-0.96 USD
Average Profit:
3.93 USD
Average Loss:
-23.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-234.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-234.49 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-9.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
91.99 USD
Maximal:
234.49 USD (20.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.52% (234.49 USD)
By Equity:
21.92% (234.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 96
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -92
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -79K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +42.73 USD
Worst trade: -76 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -234.49 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
8.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live33
11.67 × 15
OctaFX-Real
15.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
15.69 × 1415
Exness-Real29
20.00 × 3
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Hi

Welcome to my Copy EA Trading

Account: Exness Zero MT4

Pair XAUUSD

Deposit minimum $1000

Let's Grow together

Telegram :  @Pandawa_Lima_FX

No reviews
2026.08.06 06:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 04:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.03 07:04
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.03 06:04
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.03 05:04
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.03 04:03
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.03 03:03
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.03 02:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.03 01:02
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.03 00:02
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.03 00:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.03 00:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.01 14:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.01 14:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.01 14:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.01 14:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.01 14:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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