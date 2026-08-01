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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
96
Profit Trades:
79 (82.29%)
Loss Trades:
17 (17.71%)
Best trade:
42.73 USD
Worst trade:
-75.66 USD
Gross Profit:
310.35 USD (165 787 pips)
Gross Loss:
-402.34 USD (245 069 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (27.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
52.32 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
20.98%
Max deposit load:
15.15%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
96
Avg holding time:
34 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.39
Long Trades:
42 (43.75%)
Short Trades:
54 (56.25%)
Profit Factor:
0.77
Expected Payoff:
-0.96 USD
Average Profit:
3.93 USD
Average Loss:
-23.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-234.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-234.49 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-9.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
91.99 USD
Maximal:
234.49 USD (20.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.52% (234.49 USD)
By Equity:
21.92% (234.62 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|96
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-92
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-79K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +42.73 USD
Worst trade: -76 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -234.49 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Hi
Welcome to my Copy EA Trading
Account: Exness Zero MT4
Pair XAUUSD
Deposit minimum $1000
Let's Grow together
Telegram : @Pandawa_Lima_FX
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