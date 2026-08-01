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Oleksandrina Khramtsova

Ttest

Oleksandrina Khramtsova
Oleksandrina Khramtsova

Oleksandrina Khramtsova

9 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 4%
TMFinancials-Server
1:30

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
147
Profit Trades:
130 (88.43%)
Loss Trades:
17 (11.56%)
Best trade:
12.39 USD
Worst trade:
-7.16 USD
Gross Profit:
328.92 USD (57 020 284 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29.12 USD (7 371 216 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (1.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80.70 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.72
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
41.89
Long Trades:
64 (43.54%)
Short Trades:
83 (56.46%)
Profit Factor:
11.30
Expected Payoff:
2.04 USD
Average Profit:
2.53 USD
Average Loss:
-1.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.16 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.99%
Annual Forecast:
12.54%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7.16 USD (1.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.f 147
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.f 300
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.f 50M
20M 40M 60M
20M 40M 60M
20M 40M 60M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.39 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TMFinancials-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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