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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
147
Profit Trades:
130 (88.43%)
Loss Trades:
17 (11.56%)
Best trade:
12.39 USD
Worst trade:
-7.16 USD
Gross Profit:
328.92 USD (57 020 284 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29.12 USD (7 371 216 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (1.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80.70 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.72
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
41.89
Long Trades:
64 (43.54%)
Short Trades:
83 (56.46%)
Profit Factor:
11.30
Expected Payoff:
2.04 USD
Average Profit:
2.53 USD
Average Loss:
-1.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.16 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.99%
Annual Forecast:
12.54%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7.16 USD (1.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.f
|147
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.f
|300
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.f
|50M
|
20M 40M 60M
|
20M 40M 60M
|
20M 40M 60M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12.39 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TMFinancials-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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