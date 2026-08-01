- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
39 (78.00%)
Loss Trades:
11 (22.00%)
Best trade:
5.05 USD
Worst trade:
-3.03 USD
Gross Profit:
38.41 USD (1 690 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13.56 USD (268 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (13.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.61 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
5.30%
Max deposit load:
29.32%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.74
Long Trades:
27 (54.00%)
Short Trades:
23 (46.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.83
Expected Payoff:
0.50 USD
Average Profit:
0.98 USD
Average Loss:
-1.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-4.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.33 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.52%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.33 USD (0.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.92% (4.33 USD)
By Equity:
2.08% (9.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|35
|GBPUSD
|10
|XAUUSD
|5
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|13
|GBPUSD
|2
|XAUUSD
|10
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|332
|GBPUSD
|68
|XAUUSD
|1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.05 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.33 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.20 × 49
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.48 × 554
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.52 × 223
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.53 × 345
|
TitanFX-01
|0.72 × 96
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.81 × 16
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.84 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.89 × 232
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.03 × 306
|
Exness-Real28
|1.14 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.17 × 12
|
EGlobal-Cent6
|1.21 × 14
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.25 × 12
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|1.35 × 233
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.35 × 17
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
475
USD
USD
1
56%
50
78%
5%
2.83
0.50
USD
USD
2%
1:300