- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
16
Profit Trades:
15 (93.75%)
Loss Trades:
1 (6.25%)
Best trade:
12.64 USD
Worst trade:
-32.17 USD
Gross Profit:
108.52 USD (11 043 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32.97 USD (3 217 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (102.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
102.22 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.47
Trading activity:
18.76%
Max deposit load:
3.12%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.34
Long Trades:
13 (81.25%)
Short Trades:
3 (18.75%)
Profit Factor:
3.29
Expected Payoff:
4.72 USD
Average Profit:
7.23 USD
Average Loss:
-32.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-32.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-32.17 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
25.18%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.02 USD
Maximal:
32.27 USD (10.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.52% (32.22 USD)
By Equity:
10.15% (31.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|16
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|76
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12.64 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +102.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|3.74 × 53
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|4.16 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|5.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|5.91 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|7.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
|9.53 × 2579
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|10.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real34
|13.40 × 111
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|17.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|21.29 × 509
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|26.00 × 1
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
USD
376
USD
USD
1
100%
16
93%
19%
3.29
4.72
USD
USD
11%
1:500