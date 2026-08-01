- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
307
Profit Trades:
219 (71.33%)
Loss Trades:
88 (28.66%)
Best trade:
4.16 USD
Worst trade:
-6.92 USD
Gross Profit:
207.69 USD (695 385 pips)
Gross Loss:
-145.91 USD (487 221 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (5.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.80 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
68.45%
Max deposit load:
11.32%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
307
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
6.72
Long Trades:
169 (55.05%)
Short Trades:
138 (44.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
0.20 USD
Average Profit:
0.95 USD
Average Loss:
-1.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-7.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.14 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
20.76%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9.19 USD (2.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.71% (9.11 USD)
By Equity:
5.15% (17.13 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|307
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|62
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|208K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.16 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
An EA focused on trading the Nasdaq 100 Index, adopting long‑short hedging and quantitative algorithmic trading. A principal of $1,000 allows following 0.1 lot of the Nasdaq 100 Index.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
USD
359
USD
USD
1
100%
307
71%
68%
1.42
0.20
USD
USD
5%
1:400