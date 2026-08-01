- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
3 (17.64%)
Loss Trades:
14 (82.35%)
Best trade:
12.81 USD
Worst trade:
-36.27 USD
Gross Profit:
29.53 USD (1 000 pips)
Gross Loss:
-175.92 USD (4 651 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (12.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.81 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.77
Trading activity:
75.13%
Max deposit load:
3.11%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.95
Long Trades:
7 (41.18%)
Short Trades:
10 (58.82%)
Profit Factor:
0.17
Expected Payoff:
-8.61 USD
Average Profit:
9.84 USD
Average Loss:
-12.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-115.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-115.99 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-5.86%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
146.39 USD
Maximal:
154.08 USD (6.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.14% (154.08 USD)
By Equity:
2.04% (49.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURNZD
|3
|NZDJPY
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURNZD
|-63
|NZDJPY
|-27
|AUDCHF
|-23
|AUDCAD
|6
|NZDUSD
|-18
|NZDCAD
|-19
|CHFJPY
|8
|GBPUSD
|9
|CADCHF
|-7
|USDCHF
|-11
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURNZD
|-1.5K
|NZDJPY
|-901
|AUDCHF
|-402
|AUDCAD
|0
|NZDUSD
|-401
|NZDCAD
|-600
|CHFJPY
|400
|GBPUSD
|300
|CADCHF
|-200
|USDCHF
|-301
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12.81 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -115.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|0.19 × 225
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.25 × 4
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.42 × 24
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.75 × 20
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|2.11 × 898
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|2.77 × 2328
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|2.86 × 1194
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|3.89 × 231
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
USD
2.4K
USD
USD
1
0%
17
17%
75%
0.16
-8.61
USD
USD
6%
1:500