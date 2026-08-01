- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
143
Profit Trades:
83 (58.04%)
Loss Trades:
60 (41.96%)
Best trade:
41.10 USD
Worst trade:
-33.26 USD
Gross Profit:
2 514.90 USD (251 455 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 785.05 USD (178 476 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (181.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
181.14 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
75.22%
Max deposit load:
0.95%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.03
Long Trades:
64 (44.76%)
Short Trades:
79 (55.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
5.10 USD
Average Profit:
30.30 USD
Average Loss:
-29.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-120.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-120.31 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
40.83%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
121.10 USD (13.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.00% (121.10 USD)
By Equity:
3.56% (33.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|143
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|730
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|73K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +41.10 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +181.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -120.31 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
- 经纪商要求
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
96 USD per month
165%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
10
99%
143
58%
75%
1.40
5.10
USD
USD
13%
1:500