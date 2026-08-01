- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
145
Profit Trades:
79 (54.48%)
Loss Trades:
66 (45.52%)
Best trade:
239.98 USD
Worst trade:
-65.36 USD
Gross Profit:
3 115.75 USD (260 294 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 201.11 USD (183 682 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (181.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
359.79 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
69.53%
Max deposit load:
2.37%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.81
Long Trades:
66 (45.52%)
Short Trades:
79 (54.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
6.31 USD
Average Profit:
39.44 USD
Average Loss:
-33.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-120.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-181.12 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
21.97%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
190.26 USD (15.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.84% (121.14 USD)
By Equity:
3.05% (66.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|145
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|915
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|77K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +239.98 USD
Worst trade: -65 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +181.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -120.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
- 经纪商要求
- XM 标准账户 Low 账户
- 📊 信号详情 —— 精准黄金交易
- 🥇 仅交易伦敦金 XAUUSD GOLD
- ⏱️ 每周 5 天 23 小时不间断运行
- 💰 收益预期
- ■ 预估年化收益：6-15 倍利润
- 🛑 风控设置
- ■浮盈加仓模式:订单产生正向浮盈后触发顺势加仓，捕捉黄金趋势行情；内置仓位上限约束，防范过度敞口风险。
- ⏳ 本信号适配长期投资
- 👉 建议复制周期：至少 3 至 6 个月
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- 温馨提示：保证金交易具备高风险，预估收益不构成盈利承诺，请理性投资
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
96 USD per month
139%
0
0
USD
USD
2.4K
USD
USD
10
98%
145
54%
70%
1.41
6.31
USD
USD
13%
1:500