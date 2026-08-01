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Jin Mu He

GOLD123 EA

Jin Mu He
Jin Mu He

Jin Mu He

🤖恒一策略ProMax
💹求万全者必不得全
🤖机器人@恒一策略
🤖十年执行一招10万遍
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 96 USD per month
growth since 2026 139%
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
145
Profit Trades:
79 (54.48%)
Loss Trades:
66 (45.52%)
Best trade:
239.98 USD
Worst trade:
-65.36 USD
Gross Profit:
3 115.75 USD (260 294 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 201.11 USD (183 682 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (181.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
359.79 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
69.53%
Max deposit load:
2.37%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.81
Long Trades:
66 (45.52%)
Short Trades:
79 (54.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
6.31 USD
Average Profit:
39.44 USD
Average Loss:
-33.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-120.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-181.12 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
21.97%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
190.26 USD (15.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.84% (121.14 USD)
By Equity:
3.05% (66.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 145
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 915
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 77K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +239.98 USD
Worst trade: -65 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +181.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -120.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

  • 经纪商要求
  • XM 标准账户 Low 账户
  • 📊 信号详情 —— 精准黄金交易

  • 🥇 仅交易伦敦金 XAUUSD GOLD
  • ⏱️ 每周 5 天 23 小时不间断运行

  • 💰 收益预期
  • ■ 预估年化收益：6-15 倍利润

  • 🛑 风控设置
  • ■浮盈加仓模式:订单产生正向浮盈后触发顺势加仓，捕捉黄金趋势行情；内置仓位上限约束，防范过度敞口风险。
  • ⏳ 本信号适配长期投资
  • 👉 建议复制周期：至少 3 至 6 个月


  • 🤝 携手稳健增值，打造优质投资组合！
  • 温馨提示：保证金交易具备高风险，预估收益不构成盈利承诺，请理性投资











      No reviews
      2026.08.03 00:02
      Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
      2026.08.01 02:47
      This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
      To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
      Signal
      Price
      Growth
      Subscribers
      Funds
      Balance
      Weeks
      Expert Advisors
      Trades
      Win %
      Activity
      PF
      Expected Payoff
      Drawdown
      Leverage
      GOLD123 EA
      96 USD per month
      139%
      0
      0
      USD
      2.4K
      USD
      10
      98%
      145
      54%
      70%
      1.41
      6.31
      USD
      13%
      1:500
      Copy

      How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

      Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

      If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.