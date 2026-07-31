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Guilherme Jose Mattes

Janus Zone VT

Guilherme Jose Mattes
Guilherme Jose Mattes

Guilherme Jose Mattes

4.4 (36)
I started in the trading robots market back in 2017. Two years ago, I decided to start developing my own EAs, mainly because I couldn’t find what I was looking for and had fallen into too many scams in the industry.
3 products 7 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 65%
VTMarkets-Live 6
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
111
Profit Trades:
100 (90.09%)
Loss Trades:
11 (9.91%)
Best trade:
13.06 USD
Worst trade:
-46.10 USD
Gross Profit:
389.40 USD (31 213 pips)
Gross Loss:
-114.14 USD (8 580 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (198.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
198.12 USD (38)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
0.32%
Max deposit load:
7.64%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.25
Long Trades:
48 (43.24%)
Short Trades:
63 (56.76%)
Profit Factor:
3.41
Expected Payoff:
2.48 USD
Average Profit:
3.89 USD
Average Loss:
-10.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-51.92 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
13.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.58 USD
Maximal:
52.41 USD (11.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.92% (52.05 USD)
By Equity:
3.06% (19.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-ECN 111
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-ECN 275
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-ECN 23K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.06 USD
Worst trade: -46 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 38
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +198.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.31 21:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Janus Zone VT
30 USD per month
65%
0
0
USD
696
USD
8
100%
111
90%
0%
3.41
2.48
USD
11%
1:500
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