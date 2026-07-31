- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 191
Profit Trades:
648 (54.40%)
Loss Trades:
543 (45.59%)
Best trade:
5 266.93 USD
Worst trade:
-3 731.66 USD
Gross Profit:
67 416.64 USD (764 715 pips)
Gross Loss:
-65 774.41 USD (633 607 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (793.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 396.98 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
81.38%
Max deposit load:
8.58%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.12
Long Trades:
602 (50.55%)
Short Trades:
589 (49.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
1.38 USD
Average Profit:
104.04 USD
Average Loss:
-121.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-2 078.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 338.05 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
5.68%
Annual Forecast:
68.86%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8 223.91 USD
Maximal:
13 730.88 USD (13.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.06% (13 778.74 USD)
By Equity:
0.22% (220.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|576
|TSLA
|302
|GDAXI
|62
|SP500
|45
|NDX
|45
|WS30
|43
|NVDA
|17
|USDJPY
|9
|MKSI
|5
|HPQ
|5
|OKE
|5
|KMI
|4
|HWM
|4
|WMB
|4
|JCI
|4
|LRCX
|4
|AMAT
|4
|MS
|4
|COHR
|4
|NOW
|4
|EBAY
|4
|CMCSA
|4
|NI225
|4
|AVGO
|3
|WFC
|3
|ALB
|3
|GOOGL
|3
|CMI
|3
|NRG
|3
|KLAC
|3
|ENPH
|2
|SLM
|2
|PRU
|1
|PGR
|1
|GE
|1
|STT
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-4.7K
|TSLA
|3.4K
|GDAXI
|266
|SP500
|1.4K
|NDX
|-1.1K
|WS30
|-104
|NVDA
|-992
|USDJPY
|1.5K
|MKSI
|391
|HPQ
|-679
|OKE
|126
|KMI
|-175
|HWM
|78
|WMB
|-183
|JCI
|90
|LRCX
|449
|AMAT
|432
|MS
|454
|COHR
|423
|NOW
|-85
|EBAY
|118
|CMCSA
|371
|NI225
|879
|AVGO
|160
|WFC
|-165
|ALB
|-658
|GOOGL
|204
|CMI
|-8
|NRG
|-148
|KLAC
|46
|ENPH
|98
|SLM
|-403
|PRU
|-23
|PGR
|207
|GE
|-187
|STT
|143
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|75K
|TSLA
|12K
|GDAXI
|828
|SP500
|10K
|NDX
|-1.9K
|WS30
|378
|NVDA
|-784
|USDJPY
|1.5K
|MKSI
|6.1K
|HPQ
|-382
|OKE
|616
|KMI
|64
|HWM
|666
|WMB
|48
|JCI
|125
|LRCX
|6.1K
|AMAT
|11K
|MS
|1.7K
|COHR
|7.2K
|NOW
|-466
|EBAY
|224
|CMCSA
|184
|NI225
|1K
|AVGO
|2.7K
|WFC
|-145
|ALB
|-3.1K
|GOOGL
|1.5K
|CMI
|-76
|NRG
|-543
|KLAC
|537
|ENPH
|289
|SLM
|-229
|PRU
|-29
|PGR
|529
|GE
|-1.1K
|STT
|440
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5 266.93 USD
Worst trade: -3 732 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +793.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 078.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
Headway-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.33 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.50 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.57 × 42
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 3
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|2.58 × 24
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.59 × 1005
DarwinxZero Portfolio signal
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
102K
USD
USD
23
96%
1 191
54%
81%
1.02
1.38
USD
USD
13%
1:200