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Bas Knappers

Complete Portfolio 1 BK

Bas Knappers
Bas Knappers

Bas Knappers

Developing software and automated trading systems for more then 5 Years and currently putting al that knowledge into new EA'.
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 191
Profit Trades:
648 (54.40%)
Loss Trades:
543 (45.59%)
Best trade:
5 266.93 USD
Worst trade:
-3 731.66 USD
Gross Profit:
67 416.64 USD (764 715 pips)
Gross Loss:
-65 774.41 USD (633 607 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (793.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 396.98 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
81.38%
Max deposit load:
8.58%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.12
Long Trades:
602 (50.55%)
Short Trades:
589 (49.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
1.38 USD
Average Profit:
104.04 USD
Average Loss:
-121.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-2 078.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 338.05 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
5.68%
Annual Forecast:
68.86%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8 223.91 USD
Maximal:
13 730.88 USD (13.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.06% (13 778.74 USD)
By Equity:
0.22% (220.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 576
TSLA 302
GDAXI 62
SP500 45
NDX 45
WS30 43
NVDA 17
USDJPY 9
MKSI 5
HPQ 5
OKE 5
KMI 4
HWM 4
WMB 4
JCI 4
LRCX 4
AMAT 4
MS 4
COHR 4
NOW 4
EBAY 4
CMCSA 4
NI225 4
AVGO 3
WFC 3
ALB 3
GOOGL 3
CMI 3
NRG 3
KLAC 3
ENPH 2
SLM 2
PRU 1
PGR 1
GE 1
STT 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -4.7K
TSLA 3.4K
GDAXI 266
SP500 1.4K
NDX -1.1K
WS30 -104
NVDA -992
USDJPY 1.5K
MKSI 391
HPQ -679
OKE 126
KMI -175
HWM 78
WMB -183
JCI 90
LRCX 449
AMAT 432
MS 454
COHR 423
NOW -85
EBAY 118
CMCSA 371
NI225 879
AVGO 160
WFC -165
ALB -658
GOOGL 204
CMI -8
NRG -148
KLAC 46
ENPH 98
SLM -403
PRU -23
PGR 207
GE -187
STT 143
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 75K
TSLA 12K
GDAXI 828
SP500 10K
NDX -1.9K
WS30 378
NVDA -784
USDJPY 1.5K
MKSI 6.1K
HPQ -382
OKE 616
KMI 64
HWM 666
WMB 48
JCI 125
LRCX 6.1K
AMAT 11K
MS 1.7K
COHR 7.2K
NOW -466
EBAY 224
CMCSA 184
NI225 1K
AVGO 2.7K
WFC -145
ALB -3.1K
GOOGL 1.5K
CMI -76
NRG -543
KLAC 537
ENPH 289
SLM -229
PRU -29
PGR 529
GE -1.1K
STT 440
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 266.93 USD
Worst trade: -3 732 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +793.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 078.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Headway-Real
0.00 × 2
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.33 × 3
TickmillUK-Live
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
FXOpen-MT5
1.50 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 3
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.58 × 24
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
3.59 × 1005
11 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
DarwinxZero Portfolio signal
No reviews
2026.07.31 18:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.66% of days out of 152 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Complete Portfolio 1 BK
99 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
102K
USD
23
96%
1 191
54%
81%
1.02
1.38
USD
13%
1:200
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