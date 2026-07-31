- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
4 (33.33%)
Loss Trades:
8 (66.67%)
Best trade:
972.00 USD
Worst trade:
-517.95 USD
Gross Profit:
3 211.65 USD (21 490 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 638.95 USD (17 432 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (1 944.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 944.00 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
42.97%
Max deposit load:
7.31%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.33
Long Trades:
8 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
4 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
47.73 USD
Average Profit:
802.91 USD
Average Loss:
-329.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1 729.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 729.95 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
5.73%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 729.95 USD
Maximal:
1 729.95 USD (17.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.30% (1 729.95 USD)
By Equity:
4.87% (486.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|573
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.1K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +972.00 USD
Worst trade: -518 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 944.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 729.95 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
1
100%
12
33%
43%
1.21
47.73
USD
USD
17%
1:200