- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
192
Profit Trades:
125 (65.10%)
Loss Trades:
67 (34.90%)
Best trade:
119.52 EUR
Worst trade:
-36.98 EUR
Gross Profit:
943.28 EUR (8 761 pips)
Gross Loss:
-447.74 EUR (7 956 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (21.77 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
299.35 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.67%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
88
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.35
Long Trades:
115 (59.90%)
Short Trades:
77 (40.10%)
Profit Factor:
2.11
Expected Payoff:
2.58 EUR
Average Profit:
7.55 EUR
Average Loss:
-6.68 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-211.20 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-211.20 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
2.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
211.20 EUR (1.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.98% (211.20 EUR)
By Equity:
4.09% (872.02 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|192
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|565
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|805
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +119.52 EUR
Worst trade: -37 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.77 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -211.20 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTime-Live01
|0.00 × 9
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
|0.00 × 4
|
FortunaMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 10
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 4
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 9
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.00 × 26
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 21
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 35
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 7
|
Markets.com-Live
|0.00 × 11
Copy me, plant it and let it grow :)
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
22K
EUR
EUR
2
100%
192
65%
100%
2.10
2.58
EUR
EUR
4%
1:500