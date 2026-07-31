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Katarina Bujnakova

FLOWER

Katarina Bujnakova
Katarina Bujnakova

Katarina Bujnakova

Copy me, plant it and let it grow :)
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
192
Profit Trades:
125 (65.10%)
Loss Trades:
67 (34.90%)
Best trade:
119.52 EUR
Worst trade:
-36.98 EUR
Gross Profit:
943.28 EUR (8 761 pips)
Gross Loss:
-447.74 EUR (7 956 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (21.77 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
299.35 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.67%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
88
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.35
Long Trades:
115 (59.90%)
Short Trades:
77 (40.10%)
Profit Factor:
2.11
Expected Payoff:
2.58 EUR
Average Profit:
7.55 EUR
Average Loss:
-6.68 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-211.20 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-211.20 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
2.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
211.20 EUR (1.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.98% (211.20 EUR)
By Equity:
4.09% (872.02 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 192
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 565
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 805
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +119.52 EUR
Worst trade: -37 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.77 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -211.20 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTime-Live01
0.00 × 9
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 20
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 30
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.00 × 4
FortunaMarkets-Server
0.00 × 10
FXView-Live
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 4
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 9
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 26
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 7
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 4
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 3
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
0.00 × 21
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 35
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 7
Markets.com-Live
0.00 × 11
173 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Copy me, plant it and let it grow :)
No reviews
2026.07.31 12:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.31 12:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FLOWER
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
22K
EUR
2
100%
192
65%
100%
2.10
2.58
EUR
4%
1:500
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