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Jun Yuan

BlockQuant org No1

Jun Yuan
Jun Yuan

Jun Yuan

2 topics 2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 21%
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
25 (92.59%)
Loss Trades:
2 (7.41%)
Best trade:
5.72 USD
Worst trade:
-0.86 USD
Gross Profit:
52.62 USD (87 378 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.88 USD (151 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (44.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
44.60 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.35
Trading activity:
99.28%
Max deposit load:
5.82%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
60.16
Long Trades:
11 (40.74%)
Short Trades:
16 (59.26%)
Profit Factor:
59.80
Expected Payoff:
1.92 USD
Average Profit:
2.10 USD
Average Loss:
-0.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.86 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
20.70%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.86 USD (0.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.28% (0.86 USD)
By Equity:
3.64% (10.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSD# 8
GOLDm# 7
AUDCADm# 7
EURUSDm# 4
BTCUSD# 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD# 13
GOLDm# 19
AUDCADm# 10
EURUSDm# 4
BTCUSD# 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD# 15K
GOLDm# 19K
AUDCADm# 1.1K
EURUSDm# 868
BTCUSD# 51K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.72 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trade By BlockQuant EA, with XAUUSD, BTCUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY ......

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Use in MT5, Build Your MT5 Quant Hedge Fund System with Zero Code 

https://blockquant.org


No reviews
2026.08.03 01:02
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:1000
2026.07.31 12:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.31 12:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BlockQuant org No1
30 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
302
USD
1
70%
27
92%
99%
59.79
1.92
USD
4%
1:200
Copy

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