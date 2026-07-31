Subscription will be enabled when trading starts
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
99
Profit Trades:
76 (76.76%)
Loss Trades:
23 (23.23%)
Best trade:
7.82 USD
Worst trade:
-6.68 USD
Gross Profit:
172.60 USD (17 227 pips)
Gross Loss:
-80.70 USD (7 558 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (24.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.02 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
5.51
Long Trades:
41 (41.41%)
Short Trades:
58 (58.59%)
Profit Factor:
2.14
Expected Payoff:
0.93 USD
Average Profit:
2.27 USD
Average Loss:
-3.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-16.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.38 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
19.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.37 USD
Maximal:
16.68 USD (12.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.19% (16.63 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|99
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|92
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.82 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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