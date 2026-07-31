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Kuan Kuan Fu

Spruce Axi

Kuan Kuan Fu
Kuan Kuan Fu

Kuan Kuan Fu

3.6 (19)
Twitter or X :@lovespruce
Telegram: https://t.me/SprucechatGroup
Followme跟单社区：Spruce
Klipc跟单社区：一只小狐狸
Signal start：spruce waveband
ZuluTrade：Spruce
Signal’s Broker：Exness
4 signals 1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 173%
Axi-US88-Live
1:100

Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
837
Profit Trades:
700 (83.63%)
Loss Trades:
137 (16.37%)
Best trade:
116.55 USD
Worst trade:
-123.19 USD
Gross Profit:
4 313.79 USD (463 303 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 054.43 USD (151 589 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (193.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
530.83 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
65.80%
Max deposit load:
36.82%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.34
Long Trades:
213 (25.45%)
Short Trades:
624 (74.55%)
Profit Factor:
2.10
Expected Payoff:
2.70 USD
Average Profit:
6.16 USD
Average Loss:
-15.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-138.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-241.90 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
17.47%
Annual Forecast:
211.93%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
43.45 USD
Maximal:
241.90 USD (18.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.99% (169.68 USD)
By Equity:
62.13% (2 237.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pa 762
USOIL.sa 19
BTCUSD.sa 12
UKOIL.sa 12
CHFJPY.pa 7
EURCHF.pa 6
EURCAD.pa 6
USDCNH.pa 3
XAGUSD.pca 3
EURJPY.pa 1
EURGBP.pa 1
USDCHF.pa 1
AUDCAD.pa 1
GBPCAD.pa 1
EURUSD.pa 1
CADCHF.pa 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.pa 2.2K
USOIL.sa 21
BTCUSD.sa 30
UKOIL.sa -50
CHFJPY.pa 2
EURCHF.pa -2
EURCAD.pa -9
USDCNH.pa 1
XAGUSD.pca 20
EURJPY.pa 1
EURGBP.pa 0
USDCHF.pa 0
AUDCAD.pa 0
GBPCAD.pa 1
EURUSD.pa 1
CADCHF.pa 0
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.pa 99K
USOIL.sa 1.7K
BTCUSD.sa 216K
UKOIL.sa -5.6K
CHFJPY.pa 412
EURCHF.pa -92
EURCAD.pa -1.1K
USDCNH.pa 616
XAGUSD.pca 392
EURJPY.pa 109
EURGBP.pa 24
USDCHF.pa 31
AUDCAD.pa 48
GBPCAD.pa 144
EURUSD.pa 119
CADCHF.pa 4
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +116.55 USD
Worst trade: -123 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +193.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -138.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US88-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

新策略for MT5
No reviews
2026.08.07 12:56
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.07 06:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.07 03:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 15:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 08:02
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 07:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 00:00
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 19:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 18:58
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 09:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
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