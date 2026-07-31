Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
837
Profit Trades:
700 (83.63%)
Loss Trades:
137 (16.37%)
Best trade:
116.55 USD
Worst trade:
-123.19 USD
Gross Profit:
4 313.79 USD (463 303 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 054.43 USD (151 589 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (193.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
530.83 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
65.80%
Max deposit load:
36.82%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.34
Long Trades:
213 (25.45%)
Short Trades:
624 (74.55%)
Profit Factor:
2.10
Expected Payoff:
2.70 USD
Average Profit:
6.16 USD
Average Loss:
-15.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-138.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-241.90 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
17.47%
Annual Forecast:
211.93%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
43.45 USD
Maximal:
241.90 USD (18.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.99% (169.68 USD)
By Equity:
62.13% (2 237.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.pa
|762
|USOIL.sa
|19
|BTCUSD.sa
|12
|UKOIL.sa
|12
|CHFJPY.pa
|7
|EURCHF.pa
|6
|EURCAD.pa
|6
|USDCNH.pa
|3
|XAGUSD.pca
|3
|EURJPY.pa
|1
|EURGBP.pa
|1
|USDCHF.pa
|1
|AUDCAD.pa
|1
|GBPCAD.pa
|1
|EURUSD.pa
|1
|CADCHF.pa
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.pa
|2.2K
|USOIL.sa
|21
|BTCUSD.sa
|30
|UKOIL.sa
|-50
|CHFJPY.pa
|2
|EURCHF.pa
|-2
|EURCAD.pa
|-9
|USDCNH.pa
|1
|XAGUSD.pca
|20
|EURJPY.pa
|1
|EURGBP.pa
|0
|USDCHF.pa
|0
|AUDCAD.pa
|0
|GBPCAD.pa
|1
|EURUSD.pa
|1
|CADCHF.pa
|0
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.pa
|99K
|USOIL.sa
|1.7K
|BTCUSD.sa
|216K
|UKOIL.sa
|-5.6K
|CHFJPY.pa
|412
|EURCHF.pa
|-92
|EURCAD.pa
|-1.1K
|USDCNH.pa
|616
|XAGUSD.pca
|392
|EURJPY.pa
|109
|EURGBP.pa
|24
|USDCHF.pa
|31
|AUDCAD.pa
|48
|GBPCAD.pa
|144
|EURUSD.pa
|119
|CADCHF.pa
|4
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +116.55 USD
Worst trade: -123 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +193.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -138.19 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US88-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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