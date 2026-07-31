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Digit Pramudhito Dr. Sp. U

Pandawa Lima FX 3

Digit Pramudhito Dr. Sp. U
Digit Pramudhito Dr. Sp. U

Digit Pramudhito Dr. Sp. U

0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -0%
Exness-Real18
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
177
Profit Trades:
146 (82.48%)
Loss Trades:
31 (17.51%)
Best trade:
42.51 USD
Worst trade:
-77.35 USD
Gross Profit:
551.31 USD (283 934 pips)
Gross Loss:
-534.86 USD (350 870 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (50.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.66 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
16.60%
Max deposit load:
47.12%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
121
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.06
Long Trades:
79 (44.63%)
Short Trades:
98 (55.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.09 USD
Average Profit:
3.78 USD
Average Loss:
-17.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-241.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-241.97 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
67.55 USD
Maximal:
268.46 USD (20.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.96% (268.46 USD)
By Equity:
23.18% (203.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 177
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 16
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -67K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +42.51 USD
Worst trade: -77 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -241.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
8.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live33
11.67 × 15
OctaFX-Real
15.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
15.69 × 1415
Exness-Real29
20.00 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Hi

Welcome to my Copy EA Trading

Account: Exness Zero MT4

Pair XAUUSD

Deposit minimum $1000

Let's Grow together

Telegram :  @Pandawa_Lima_FX


No reviews
2026.08.04 00:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 07:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Pandawa Lima FX 3
30 USD per month
-0%
0
0
USD
5.4K
USD
2
100%
177
82%
17%
1.03
0.09
USD
24%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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