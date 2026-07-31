- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
177
Profit Trades:
146 (82.48%)
Loss Trades:
31 (17.51%)
Best trade:
42.51 USD
Worst trade:
-77.35 USD
Gross Profit:
551.31 USD (283 934 pips)
Gross Loss:
-534.86 USD (350 870 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (50.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.66 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
16.60%
Max deposit load:
47.12%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
121
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.06
Long Trades:
79 (44.63%)
Short Trades:
98 (55.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.09 USD
Average Profit:
3.78 USD
Average Loss:
-17.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-241.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-241.97 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
67.55 USD
Maximal:
268.46 USD (20.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.96% (268.46 USD)
By Equity:
23.18% (203.85 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|177
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|16
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-67K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +42.51 USD
Worst trade: -77 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -241.97 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Hi
Welcome to my Copy EA Trading
Account: Exness Zero MT4
Pair XAUUSD
Deposit minimum $1000
Let's Grow together
Telegram : @Pandawa_Lima_FX
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-0%
0
0
USD
USD
5.4K
USD
USD
2
100%
177
82%
17%
1.03
0.09
USD
USD
24%
1:500