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Feng Guo Chen

Breakthrough one order at a time

Feng Guo Chen
Feng Guo Chen

Feng Guo Chen

0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 599 USD per month
growth since 2026 87%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
13 886
Profit Trades:
8 452 (60.86%)
Loss Trades:
5 434 (39.13%)
Best trade:
2 122.00 USD
Worst trade:
-337.00 USD
Gross Profit:
520 413.43 USD (1 307 385 pips)
Gross Loss:
-420 185.29 USD (996 222 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (1 632.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 341.00 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
6.70%
Max deposit load:
13.51%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
21.98
Long Trades:
6 907 (49.74%)
Short Trades:
6 979 (50.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
7.22 USD
Average Profit:
61.57 USD
Average Loss:
-77.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-546.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 503.50 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
18.01%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
966.00 USD
Maximal:
4 559.45 USD (20.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.98% (908.75 USD)
By Equity:
14.22% (266.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDecn 13886
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDecn 100K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDecn 311K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 122.00 USD
Worst trade: -337 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 632.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -546.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MohicansMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

EA Trading
Strategy type breakthrough
EA places orders in two directions. If gold breaks through the high pressure level and places a long order, or if gold breaks through the low support level and places a short order. You can make a profit, EA doesn't have risky strategies like Martin, Grid, and Hedging. One order at a time, take profit and stop loss, and start tracking take profit when the order is profitable.   
Account Types: Standard Account and Low Point Account
Minimum capital: $1000, open 0.02 lots
Collaboration method: Please contact below
Contact information: Vx 249668598
Contact information: QQ 249668598
Contact information: maiI: 249668598 @ qq.com
Contact information: Telegram: @ Cedri1981
Contact information: WhatsApp: Cedri1981


No reviews
2026.08.02 23:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.31 03:39
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.31 03:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Breakthrough one order at a time
599 USD per month
87%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
13
99%
13 886
60%
7%
1.23
7.22
USD
37%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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