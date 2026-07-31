EA Trading

Strategy type breakthrough

EA places orders in two directions. If gold breaks through the high pressure level and places a long order, or if gold breaks through the low support level and places a short order. You can make a profit, EA doesn't have risky strategies like Martin, Grid, and Hedging. One order at a time, take profit and stop loss, and start tracking take profit when the order is profitable.

Account Types: Standard Account and Low Point Account

Minimum capital: $1000, open 0.02 lots

Collaboration method: Please contact below

Contact information: Vx 249668598

Contact information: QQ 249668598

Contact information: maiI: 249668598 @ qq.com

Contact information: Telegram: @ Cedri1981

Contact information: WhatsApp: Cedri1981



