SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / H4 Daily Breakout
Agung Wibowo

H4 Daily Breakout

Agung Wibowo
Agung Wibowo

Agung Wibowo

0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 95%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
498
Profit Trades:
338 (67.87%)
Loss Trades:
160 (32.13%)
Best trade:
97.08 USD
Worst trade:
-88.32 USD
Gross Profit:
2 909.55 USD (131 105 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 502.99 USD (136 219 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (119.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
246.63 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
0.79%
Max deposit load:
17.38%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.97
Long Trades:
311 (62.45%)
Short Trades:
187 (37.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.82 USD
Average Profit:
8.61 USD
Average Loss:
-15.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-126.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-151.50 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
17.99%
Annual Forecast:
218.31%
Algo trading:
42%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
176.47 USD
Maximal:
419.59 USD (45.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
53.49% (419.59 USD)
By Equity:
2.23% (10.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 498
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 407
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +97.08 USD
Worst trade: -88 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +119.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -126.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 22
0.00 × 1
209 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.30 23:38
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.22% of days out of 245 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.30 23:38
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
H4 Daily Breakout
30 USD per month
95%
0
0
USD
545
USD
37
42%
498
67%
1%
1.16
0.82
USD
53%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.