- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
498
Profit Trades:
338 (67.87%)
Loss Trades:
160 (32.13%)
Best trade:
97.08 USD
Worst trade:
-88.32 USD
Gross Profit:
2 909.55 USD (131 105 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 502.99 USD (136 219 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (119.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
246.63 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
0.79%
Max deposit load:
17.38%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.97
Long Trades:
311 (62.45%)
Short Trades:
187 (37.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.82 USD
Average Profit:
8.61 USD
Average Loss:
-15.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-126.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-151.50 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
17.99%
Annual Forecast:
218.31%
Algo trading:
42%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
176.47 USD
Maximal:
419.59 USD (45.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
53.49% (419.59 USD)
By Equity:
2.23% (10.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|498
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|407
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +97.08 USD
Worst trade: -88 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +119.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -126.85 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
95%
0
0
USD
USD
545
USD
USD
37
42%
498
67%
1%
1.16
0.82
USD
USD
53%
1:200