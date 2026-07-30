- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
639
Profit Trades:
637 (99.68%)
Loss Trades:
2 (0.31%)
Best trade:
4.44 USD
Worst trade:
-0.12 USD
Gross Profit:
166.61 USD (7 369 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.16 USD (7 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
261 (78.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
78.90 USD (261)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.75
Trading activity:
94.99%
Max deposit load:
2.31%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
634
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1387.08
Long Trades:
639 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1041.31
Expected Payoff:
0.26 USD
Average Profit:
0.26 USD
Average Loss:
-0.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.12 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.12 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.12 USD)
By Equity:
12.37% (629.82 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BRENT
|639
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BRENT
|166
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BRENT
|7.4K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.44 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 261
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +78.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
buy only Brent crude oil grid strategy focused on generating cash flow from market price fluctuations. Floating drawdown may increase during prolonged price declines. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
5.2K
USD
USD
2
100%
639
99%
95%
1041.31
0.26
USD
USD
12%
1:100