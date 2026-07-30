SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / QGM SLTP Signal
Fahima Chaib Eddour

QGM SLTP Signal

Fahima Chaib Eddour
Fahima Chaib Eddour

Fahima Chaib Eddour

0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 26%
VTMarkets-Live 6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
42 (59.15%)
Loss Trades:
29 (40.85%)
Best trade:
57.24 USD
Worst trade:
-52.27 USD
Gross Profit:
442.50 USD (44 357 pips)
Gross Loss:
-389.41 USD (38 628 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (88.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
111.93 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
40.99%
Max deposit load:
47.96%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.41
Long Trades:
53 (74.65%)
Short Trades:
18 (25.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
0.75 USD
Average Profit:
10.54 USD
Average Loss:
-13.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-45.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-93.88 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
26.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.21 USD
Maximal:
128.70 USD (41.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.89% (128.64 USD)
By Equity:
19.06% (55.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-ECN 71
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-ECN 53
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-ECN 5.7K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +57.24 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +88.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Official Signal of QGM SLTP MT5 EA

- No grid
- No Martingale
+ Positive RR
No reviews
2026.08.06 09:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 07:02
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.06 07:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.06 02:00
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.06 02:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.06 00:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 12:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 14:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.30 21:37
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.30 21:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.30 20:37
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.30 20:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.30 19:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.30 19:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
QGM SLTP Signal
50 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
249
USD
3
100%
71
59%
41%
1.13
0.75
USD
42%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.