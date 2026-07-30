- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
42 (59.15%)
Loss Trades:
29 (40.85%)
Best trade:
57.24 USD
Worst trade:
-52.27 USD
Gross Profit:
442.50 USD (44 357 pips)
Gross Loss:
-389.41 USD (38 628 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (88.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
111.93 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
40.99%
Max deposit load:
47.96%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.41
Long Trades:
53 (74.65%)
Short Trades:
18 (25.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
0.75 USD
Average Profit:
10.54 USD
Average Loss:
-13.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-45.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-93.88 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
26.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.21 USD
Maximal:
128.70 USD (41.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.89% (128.64 USD)
By Equity:
19.06% (55.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-ECN
|71
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD-ECN
|53
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD-ECN
|5.7K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +57.24 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +88.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Official Signal of QGM SLTP MT5 EA
- No grid
- No Martingale
+ Positive RR
- No grid
- No Martingale
+ Positive RR
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
USD
249
USD
USD
3
100%
71
59%
41%
1.13
0.75
USD
USD
42%
1:500