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CODEINVEST S.R.L.

ActInvest IC MARKETS

CODEINVEST S.R.L.
CODEINVEST S.R.L.

CODEINVEST S.R.L.

5 (1)
2 products 3 signals 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
249 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2021 483%
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
17 218
Profit Trades:
12 159 (70.61%)
Loss Trades:
5 059 (29.38%)
Best trade:
8 607.31 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 136.27 EUR
Gross Profit:
243 549.40 EUR (11 783 368 pips)
Gross Loss:
-147 471.94 EUR (12 285 263 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (177.61 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 518.80 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.14%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
16.36
Long Trades:
10 267 (59.63%)
Short Trades:
6 951 (40.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
5.58 EUR
Average Profit:
20.03 EUR
Average Loss:
-29.15 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 202.49 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 798.62 EUR (10)
Monthly growth:
0.73%
Annual Forecast:
8.89%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
5 873.55 EUR (26.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.30% (5 873.55 EUR)
By Equity:
0.45% (561.04 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 5417
AUDCAD 4980
NZDCAD 3630
ETHUSD 3074
US30 50
GBPCAD 38
USTEC 18
SUMMARY 3
AUDUSD 2
GBPUSD 2
USDCAD 2
USDJPY 1
F40 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 44K
AUDCAD 23K
NZDCAD 23K
ETHUSD 17K
US30 -825
GBPCAD -834
USTEC 257
SUMMARY 4K
AUDUSD 0
GBPUSD -127
USDCAD -80
USDJPY 32
F40 1
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 105K
AUDCAD 120K
NZDCAD 45K
ETHUSD -638K
US30 -24K
GBPCAD -80K
USTEC 1.7K
SUMMARY 0
AUDUSD 18
GBPUSD -108
USDCAD -82
USDJPY 101
F40 29
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8 607.31 EUR
Worst trade: -1 136 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +177.61 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 202.49 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 5
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 12
PepperstoneBS-Edge12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.22 × 18
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.36 × 45
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.47 × 36
QtradeFX-Live2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.53 × 107
ICMarkets-Live19
0.58 × 152
ICMarkets-Live03
0.59 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.68 × 22
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.69 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.77 × 666
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.78 × 9
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.85 × 91
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.86 × 92
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.89 × 61
ICMarkets-Live22
0.89 × 93
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.91 × 76
Tickmill-Live08
1.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.05 × 212
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.10 × 355
94 more...
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Our Expert Advisor (EA) is monitored daily to ensure consistent trading activity and precision.

This system is designed for steady performance, with all statistics derived from actual trading outcomes.
🚀📈 Numbers and charts speak for themselves!

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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ActInvest IC MARKETS
100 USD per month
483%
0
0
USD
124K
EUR
249
99%
17 218
70%
100%
1.65
5.58
EUR
14%
1:500
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