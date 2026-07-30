- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
17 218
Profit Trades:
12 159 (70.61%)
Loss Trades:
5 059 (29.38%)
Best trade:
8 607.31 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 136.27 EUR
Gross Profit:
243 549.40 EUR (11 783 368 pips)
Gross Loss:
-147 471.94 EUR (12 285 263 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (177.61 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 518.80 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.14%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
16.36
Long Trades:
10 267 (59.63%)
Short Trades:
6 951 (40.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
5.58 EUR
Average Profit:
20.03 EUR
Average Loss:
-29.15 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 202.49 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 798.62 EUR (10)
Monthly growth:
0.73%
Annual Forecast:
8.89%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
5 873.55 EUR (26.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.30% (5 873.55 EUR)
By Equity:
0.45% (561.04 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|5417
|AUDCAD
|4980
|NZDCAD
|3630
|ETHUSD
|3074
|US30
|50
|GBPCAD
|38
|USTEC
|18
|SUMMARY
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|F40
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|44K
|AUDCAD
|23K
|NZDCAD
|23K
|ETHUSD
|17K
|US30
|-825
|GBPCAD
|-834
|USTEC
|257
|SUMMARY
|4K
|AUDUSD
|0
|GBPUSD
|-127
|USDCAD
|-80
|USDJPY
|32
|F40
|1
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|105K
|AUDCAD
|120K
|NZDCAD
|45K
|ETHUSD
|-638K
|US30
|-24K
|GBPCAD
|-80K
|USTEC
|1.7K
|SUMMARY
|0
|AUDUSD
|18
|GBPUSD
|-108
|USDCAD
|-82
|USDJPY
|101
|F40
|29
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8 607.31 EUR
Worst trade: -1 136 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +177.61 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 202.49 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 12
|
PepperstoneBS-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.22 × 18
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.36 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.47 × 36
|
QtradeFX-Live2
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.53 × 107
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.58 × 152
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.59 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.68 × 22
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.69 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.77 × 666
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|0.78 × 9
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.85 × 91
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.86 × 92
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.89 × 61
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.89 × 93
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.91 × 76
|
Tickmill-Live08
|1.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.05 × 212
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.10 × 355
Our Expert Advisor (EA) is monitored daily to ensure consistent trading activity and precision.
This system is designed for steady performance, with all statistics derived from actual trading outcomes.
🚀📈 Numbers and charts speak for themselves!
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
483%
0
0
USD
USD
124K
EUR
EUR
249
99%
17 218
70%
100%
1.65
5.58
EUR
EUR
14%
1:500