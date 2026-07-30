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Dilwyn Tng

TNG Gold BB

Dilwyn Tng
Dilwyn Tng

Dilwyn Tng

4.8 (972)
✈️My Telegram: @P5EAfx
🌸中文的朋友，萊： silane
🍊中文的朋友，微信： silane32
I sell my products in MQL5.com only. I do not have affilate helping me to sell my products.
If someone offer you my product in telegram/whatsapp/chats/social media, that is NOT me.
16 products 11 signals 7 topics 16 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 38%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
32 (78.04%)
Loss Trades:
9 (21.95%)
Best trade:
5.13 USD
Worst trade:
-11.32 USD
Gross Profit:
60.93 USD (6 079 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23.14 USD (2 063 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (43.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
43.09 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
15.96%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
13 seconds
Recovery Factor:
3.26
Long Trades:
14 (34.15%)
Short Trades:
27 (65.85%)
Profit Factor:
2.63
Expected Payoff:
0.92 USD
Average Profit:
1.90 USD
Average Loss:
-2.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-0.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.40 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.93 USD
Maximal:
11.58 USD (11.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.26% (11.57 USD)
By Equity:
0.09% (0.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDp 41
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDp 38
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDp 4K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.13 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.30 16:36
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.30 16:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TNG Gold BB
999 USD per month
38%
0
0
USD
138
USD
9
100%
41
78%
0%
2.63
0.92
USD
11%
1:200
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