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Shu Ting Xu

Sage Master Xo

Shu Ting Xu
Shu Ting Xu

Shu Ting Xu

  • Executive manager at  ILU Developments
  • China
  • 455
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 9%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
298
Profit Trades:
150 (50.33%)
Loss Trades:
148 (49.66%)
Best trade:
355.24 USD
Worst trade:
-52.76 USD
Gross Profit:
2 902.35 USD (128 604 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 171.29 USD (81 693 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (47.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
677.91 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.77%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.97
Long Trades:
155 (52.01%)
Short Trades:
143 (47.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
2.45 USD
Average Profit:
19.35 USD
Average Loss:
-14.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-48.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-135.48 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
38.47%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
243.88 USD
Maximal:
246.32 USD (36.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.23% (245.06 USD)
By Equity:
0.89% (25.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 75
EURJPY 73
CADJPY 59
GOLD 32
EURUSD 14
AUDJPY 13
EURAUD 6
USDCAD 5
USDCHF 4
AUDUSD 4
GBPJPY 3
NZDUSD 3
GBPAUD 3
EURCAD 2
GBPCAD 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 42
EURJPY 191
CADJPY 348
GOLD 175
EURUSD -56
AUDJPY 106
EURAUD -21
USDCAD 34
USDCHF -51
AUDUSD 45
GBPJPY -33
NZDUSD -2
GBPAUD -77
EURCAD 20
GBPCAD 13
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 12K
EURJPY 7.8K
CADJPY 4K
GOLD 18K
EURUSD -451
AUDJPY 6.9K
EURAUD 754
USDCAD 2.2K
USDCHF -1.3K
AUDUSD 1.5K
GBPJPY -3.2K
NZDUSD -149
GBPAUD -2.5K
EURCAD 1.7K
GBPCAD 475
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +355.24 USD
Worst trade: -53 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -48.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5 Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5
6.00 × 13944
RoboForex-Pro
6.00 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Trading is patience ! 
No reviews
2026.08.05 18:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.05 11:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.41% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.05 09:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.02 23:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.30 15:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.30 15:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.30 15:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Sage Master Xo
99 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
11
98%
298
50%
100%
1.33
2.45
USD
36%
1:500
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