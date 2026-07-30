- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
298
Profit Trades:
150 (50.33%)
Loss Trades:
148 (49.66%)
Best trade:
355.24 USD
Worst trade:
-52.76 USD
Gross Profit:
2 902.35 USD (128 604 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 171.29 USD (81 693 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (47.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
677.91 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.77%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.97
Long Trades:
155 (52.01%)
Short Trades:
143 (47.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
2.45 USD
Average Profit:
19.35 USD
Average Loss:
-14.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-48.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-135.48 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
38.47%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
243.88 USD
Maximal:
246.32 USD (36.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.23% (245.06 USD)
By Equity:
0.89% (25.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|75
|EURJPY
|73
|CADJPY
|59
|GOLD
|32
|EURUSD
|14
|AUDJPY
|13
|EURAUD
|6
|USDCAD
|5
|USDCHF
|4
|AUDUSD
|4
|GBPJPY
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|GBPAUD
|3
|EURCAD
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|42
|EURJPY
|191
|CADJPY
|348
|GOLD
|175
|EURUSD
|-56
|AUDJPY
|106
|EURAUD
|-21
|USDCAD
|34
|USDCHF
|-51
|AUDUSD
|45
|GBPJPY
|-33
|NZDUSD
|-2
|GBPAUD
|-77
|EURCAD
|20
|GBPCAD
|13
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|12K
|EURJPY
|7.8K
|CADJPY
|4K
|GOLD
|18K
|EURUSD
|-451
|AUDJPY
|6.9K
|EURAUD
|754
|USDCAD
|2.2K
|USDCHF
|-1.3K
|AUDUSD
|1.5K
|GBPJPY
|-3.2K
|NZDUSD
|-149
|GBPAUD
|-2.5K
|EURCAD
|1.7K
|GBPCAD
|475
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +355.24 USD
Worst trade: -53 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -48.09 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5 Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Trading is patience !
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
USD
3.1K
USD
USD
11
98%
298
50%
100%
1.33
2.45
USD
USD
36%
1:500