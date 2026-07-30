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Roberto Liguoro

XAURON EA 2 strategy low risk

Roberto Liguoro
Roberto Liguoro

Roberto Liguoro

5 (5)
I’m an algo-trader and MQL5 developer specializing in automated Gold breakout strategies. With over 10 years of experience in designing, testing, and optimizing Expert Advisors, I combine rigorous risk management and real-time market filtering to deliver robust, transparent trading solutions.
3 products 4 signals 1 topic 8 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
40 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 347%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
608
Profit Trades:
496 (81.57%)
Loss Trades:
112 (18.42%)
Best trade:
36.74 EUR
Worst trade:
-33.29 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 064.61 EUR (103 804 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 220.05 EUR (61 075 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (129.19 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
176.45 EUR (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
1.44%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.36
Long Trades:
332 (54.61%)
Short Trades:
276 (45.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
1.39 EUR
Average Profit:
4.16 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.89 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-53.20 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-88.77 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
-3.15%
Annual Forecast:
-38.26%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
100.98 EUR (7.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.67% (100.98 EUR)
By Equity:
0.16% (0.84 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-STD 608
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-STD 963
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-STD 43K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +36.74 EUR
Worst trade: -33 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +129.19 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.20 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 13:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 13:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.03 13:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.30 14:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAURON EA 2 strategy low risk
999 USD per month
347%
0
0
USD
521
EUR
40
87%
608
81%
0%
1.69
1.39
EUR
19%
1:500
Copy

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