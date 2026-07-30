- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
28 (87.50%)
Loss Trades:
4 (12.50%)
Best trade:
12.98 USD
Worst trade:
-8.67 USD
Gross Profit:
107.60 USD (10 816 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33.34 USD (3 108 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (52.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
52.93 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
20.82%
Max deposit load:
10.06%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.52
Long Trades:
25 (78.13%)
Short Trades:
7 (21.88%)
Profit Factor:
3.23
Expected Payoff:
2.32 USD
Average Profit:
3.84 USD
Average Loss:
-8.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-8.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.67 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
37.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.05 USD
Maximal:
8.72 USD (3.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.46% (8.72 USD)
By Equity:
30.61% (74.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|32
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|74
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12.98 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.67 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|3.74 × 53
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|4.16 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|5.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|5.91 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|7.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
|9.53 × 2579
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|10.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real34
|13.40 × 111
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|17.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|21.29 × 509
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|26.00 × 1
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
37%
0
0
USD
USD
274
USD
USD
2
100%
32
87%
21%
3.22
2.32
USD
USD
31%
1:500