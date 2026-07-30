- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
46
Profit Trades:
28 (60.86%)
Loss Trades:
18 (39.13%)
Best trade:
82.62 USD
Worst trade:
-44.00 USD
Gross Profit:
248.75 USD (13 317 pips)
Gross Loss:
-128.68 USD (5 968 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (132.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
132.19 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
3.31%
Max deposit load:
11.20%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.57
Long Trades:
39 (84.78%)
Short Trades:
7 (15.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.93
Expected Payoff:
2.61 USD
Average Profit:
8.88 USD
Average Loss:
-7.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-12.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-44.18 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
20.01%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
30.90 USD
Maximal:
46.65 USD (7.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.53% (46.35 USD)
By Equity:
2.89% (17.76 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|46
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|120
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +82.62 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +132.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|3.74 × 53
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|4.16 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|5.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|5.91 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|7.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
|9.53 × 2579
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|10.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real34
|13.40 × 111
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|17.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|21.29 × 509
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|26.00 × 1
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
USD
720
USD
USD
2
97%
46
60%
3%
1.93
2.61
USD
USD
8%
1:500