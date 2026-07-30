- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
15 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
5.41 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
38.53 USD (3 958 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (38.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.53 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.57
Trading activity:
25.37%
Max deposit load:
10.77%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
948.25
Long Trades:
11 (73.33%)
Short Trades:
4 (26.67%)
Profit Factor:
64.22
Expected Payoff:
2.57 USD
Average Profit:
2.57 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
37.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
0.04 USD (0.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.04% (0.04 USD)
By Equity:
39.02% (48.37 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|15
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|38
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.41 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Osloma PS (No Grid) is a single-entry Expert Advisor that I developed based on the core concept of breakout and pullback. It scans for structural breakouts and enters on a pullback with a strict stop-loss and take-profit. It does NOT employ any Grid or Martingale method. It is purely a single-entry system with a configurable stop-loss.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
38%
0
0
USD
USD
138
USD
USD
3
100%
15
100%
25%
64.21
2.57
USD
USD
39%
1:500