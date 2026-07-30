SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Osloma PS No Grid
Uttam Kumar Nandeibam

Osloma PS No Grid

Uttam Kumar Nandeibam
Uttam Kumar Nandeibam

Uttam Kumar Nandeibam

3.5 (17)
Computer Engineer & full-time Trader since 2018.

Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/@OslomaFx
1 product 5 signals 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 38%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
15 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
5.41 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
38.53 USD (3 958 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (38.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.53 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.57
Trading activity:
25.37%
Max deposit load:
10.77%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
948.25
Long Trades:
11 (73.33%)
Short Trades:
4 (26.67%)
Profit Factor:
64.22
Expected Payoff:
2.57 USD
Average Profit:
2.57 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
37.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
0.04 USD (0.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.04% (0.04 USD)
By Equity:
39.02% (48.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 38
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.41 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 4
FPTradingLLC-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
17.33 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Osloma PS (No Grid) is a single-entry Expert Advisor that I developed based on the core concept of breakout and pullback. It scans for structural breakouts and enters on a pullback with a strict stop-loss and take-profit. It does NOT employ any Grid or Martingale method. It is purely a single-entry system with a configurable stop-loss.


No reviews
2026.08.04 08:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.03 15:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 06:18
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.30 06:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.30 06:18
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Osloma PS No Grid
49 USD per month
38%
0
0
USD
138
USD
3
100%
15
100%
25%
64.21
2.57
USD
39%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.