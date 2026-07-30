- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
220
Profit Trades:
127 (57.72%)
Loss Trades:
93 (42.27%)
Best trade:
125.72 EUR
Worst trade:
-52.25 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 338.97 EUR (156 159 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 001.18 EUR (116 044 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (213.90 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
227.61 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
14.90%
Max deposit load:
13.92%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.01
Long Trades:
107 (48.64%)
Short Trades:
113 (51.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
1.54 EUR
Average Profit:
10.54 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.77 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-58.87 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-126.55 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
63.63%
Annual Forecast:
772.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
88.80 EUR
Maximal:
168.44 EUR (44.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.37% (168.44 EUR)
By Equity:
1.50% (3.16 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|220
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|385
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|40K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +125.72 EUR
Worst trade: -52 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +213.90 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -58.87 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|4.05 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|5.75 × 79
|
TradersWay-Live
|13.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
|16.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|18.00 × 1
Gold reaper V4.0 on a small account.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
147%
0
0
USD
USD
466
EUR
EUR
22
100%
220
57%
15%
1.33
1.54
EUR
EUR
44%
1:500