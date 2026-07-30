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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Reaper V4 small balance
Geoffrey Lemaire

Gold Reaper V4 small balance

Geoffrey Lemaire
Geoffrey Lemaire

Geoffrey Lemaire

Automated Trading Expert.
Grow your funds safe!
1 topic 7 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 147%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
220
Profit Trades:
127 (57.72%)
Loss Trades:
93 (42.27%)
Best trade:
125.72 EUR
Worst trade:
-52.25 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 338.97 EUR (156 159 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 001.18 EUR (116 044 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (213.90 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
227.61 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
14.90%
Max deposit load:
13.92%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.01
Long Trades:
107 (48.64%)
Short Trades:
113 (51.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
1.54 EUR
Average Profit:
10.54 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.77 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-58.87 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-126.55 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
63.63%
Annual Forecast:
772.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
88.80 EUR
Maximal:
168.44 EUR (44.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.37% (168.44 EUR)
By Equity:
1.50% (3.16 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 220
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 385
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 40K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +125.72 EUR
Worst trade: -52 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +213.90 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -58.87 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
4.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
16.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live26
18.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Gold reaper V4.0 on a small account.
No reviews
2026.08.06 01:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 02:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 22:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.30 07:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.7% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Reaper V4 small balance
30 USD per month
147%
0
0
USD
466
EUR
22
100%
220
57%
15%
1.33
1.54
EUR
44%
1:500
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