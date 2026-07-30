- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
174
Profit Trades:
87 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
87 (50.00%)
Best trade:
37.92 USD
Worst trade:
-10.57 USD
Gross Profit:
609.02 USD (61 741 pips)
Gross Loss:
-383.83 USD (36 260 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (193.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
193.05 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
21.00%
Max deposit load:
4.40%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
149
Avg holding time:
43 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.46
Long Trades:
85 (48.85%)
Short Trades:
89 (51.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
1.29 USD
Average Profit:
7.00 USD
Average Loss:
-4.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-48.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54.77 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
3.82%
Algo trading:
9%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
70.27 USD
Maximal:
154.10 USD (5.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.49% (153.06 USD)
By Equity:
1.34% (80.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.m
|173
|NQ.m
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.m
|225
|NQ.m
|0
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.m
|25K
|NQ.m
|225
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +37.92 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +193.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -48.85 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Breakout Strategy – Fixed Risk, maintain low drawdown (DD).
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
6.3K
USD
USD
2
9%
174
50%
21%
1.58
1.29
USD
USD
2%
1:100