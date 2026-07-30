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Giovanni Bengalis

Velocity Pulse Gold

Giovanni Bengalis
Giovanni Bengalis

Giovanni Bengalis

1 (1)
🦅 Welcome to Eagle Forex Code – Home of the Fastest Gold EA in 2025 🦅
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9 products 2 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 37%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
21 (61.76%)
Loss Trades:
13 (38.24%)
Best trade:
27.42 USD
Worst trade:
-46.33 USD
Gross Profit:
356.20 USD (35 982 pips)
Gross Loss:
-173.71 USD (17 352 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (128.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
128.76 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
50.15%
Max deposit load:
3.28%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.05
Long Trades:
24 (70.59%)
Short Trades:
10 (29.41%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
5.37 USD
Average Profit:
16.96 USD
Average Loss:
-13.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-89.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-89.20 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
36.50%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.63 USD
Maximal:
89.20 USD (12.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.50% (89.20 USD)
By Equity:
5.83% (41.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 182
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 19K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.42 USD
Worst trade: -46 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +128.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -89.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1605
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.97 × 606
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
2.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real20
2.54 × 521
BoldPrime2-Live
2.65 × 246
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.85 × 5631
EquitiGroup-Live
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.16 × 31
27 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Velocity Pulse Gold 2.0
No reviews
2026.08.07 12:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.03 21:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.03 20:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.31 12:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.31 12:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.30 03:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.30 03:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.30 03:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.30 03:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.30 03:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Velocity Pulse Gold
99 USD per month
37%
0
0
USD
683
USD
2
100%
34
61%
50%
2.05
5.37
USD
12%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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