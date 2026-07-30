- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
21 (61.76%)
Loss Trades:
13 (38.24%)
Best trade:
27.42 USD
Worst trade:
-46.33 USD
Gross Profit:
356.20 USD (35 982 pips)
Gross Loss:
-173.71 USD (17 352 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (128.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
128.76 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
50.15%
Max deposit load:
3.28%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.05
Long Trades:
24 (70.59%)
Short Trades:
10 (29.41%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
5.37 USD
Average Profit:
16.96 USD
Average Loss:
-13.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-89.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-89.20 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
36.50%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.63 USD
Maximal:
89.20 USD (12.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.50% (89.20 USD)
By Equity:
5.83% (41.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|182
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|19K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +27.42 USD
Worst trade: -46 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +128.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -89.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.93 × 1605
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.97 × 606
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|1.19 × 139
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 79
|
Exness-Real9
|1.89 × 226
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real6
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real20
|2.54 × 521
|
BoldPrime2-Live
|2.65 × 246
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.85 × 5631
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.16 × 31
Velocity Pulse Gold 2.0
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
37%
0
0
USD
USD
683
USD
USD
2
100%
34
61%
50%
2.05
5.37
USD
USD
12%
1:500