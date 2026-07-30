- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
40 (75.47%)
Loss Trades:
13 (24.53%)
Best trade:
58.69 USD
Worst trade:
-20.66 USD
Gross Profit:
292.79 USD (11 526 pips)
Gross Loss:
-51.06 USD (1 834 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (86.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
142.36 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
5.95%
Max deposit load:
35.63%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.58
Long Trades:
53 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.73
Expected Payoff:
4.56 USD
Average Profit:
7.32 USD
Average Loss:
-3.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-35.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.88 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
22.09%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 USD
Maximal:
36.76 USD (6.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.71% (36.21 USD)
By Equity:
30.92% (413.05 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|53
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|242
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +58.69 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +86.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|2.60 × 83
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.11 × 7582
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.24 × 46
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.36 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.94 × 143
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|7.69 × 29
|
TreasuryExzone-Server
|8.04 × 380
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.11 × 1678
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|8.17 × 6
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|8.44 × 43
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|8.50 × 88
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|9.08 × 112
Katd XAU Stable 50999
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
993
USD
USD
2
100%
53
75%
6%
5.73
4.56
USD
USD
31%
1:500