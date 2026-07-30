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Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

Katd XAU Stable Fusion 50999

Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen
Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

I am a long-term Forex trader with a strong belief in safety-first investing. Instead of chasing fast profits and unnecessary risks, I focus on slow, consistent, and sustainable growth.
4 topics 11 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 22%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
40 (75.47%)
Loss Trades:
13 (24.53%)
Best trade:
58.69 USD
Worst trade:
-20.66 USD
Gross Profit:
292.79 USD (11 526 pips)
Gross Loss:
-51.06 USD (1 834 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (86.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
142.36 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
5.95%
Max deposit load:
35.63%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.58
Long Trades:
53 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.73
Expected Payoff:
4.56 USD
Average Profit:
7.32 USD
Average Loss:
-3.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-35.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.88 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
22.09%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 USD
Maximal:
36.76 USD (6.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.71% (36.21 USD)
By Equity:
30.92% (413.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 53
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 242
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 9.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +58.69 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +86.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
2.60 × 83
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
3.11 × 7582
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
TreasuryExzone-Server
8.04 × 380
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.11 × 1678
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
EGMSecurities-Live
8.44 × 43
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
50 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Katd XAU Stable 50999
No reviews
2026.08.03 21:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 20:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.30 19:37
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.30 03:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.30 03:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.30 03:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Katd XAU Stable Fusion 50999
49 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
993
USD
2
100%
53
75%
6%
5.73
4.56
USD
31%
1:500
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